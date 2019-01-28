Burien police investigate violent, racist letters

The typewritten letter, obtained by Crosscut, was left at Burien businesses and at local residences late last week, according to Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta.

The letter advocates “violence against Jews, Whites and Police.”

“We now are concerned about our way of life being threatened by the Mexican Illegal Aliens” the letter goes on to say, though it notes that the authors of the letter "do not advocate violence towards them.”

The letter says undocumented immigrants “are putting a burden on social services,” such as food stamps, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and Medicaid.

“If there no ALIENS we would have our way of life restored,” the letter adds.

“They are overcrowding our school system," the letter says. "Everywhere you look you see a pregnant Mexican woman pushing an occupied baby stroller to pick up her 4 other children that are getting off the school bus.”

Printed at the very top of the letter are the initials NBPP. The letter then lists the New Black Panther Party as the alleged authors of the letter before offering a phone number to call. It was allegedly signed by Hashim Nzinga, the group’s leader.

Jay Dizzle, regional chairman of the local chapter of the New Black Panther Party, said the Burien letter was not written by anyone in the organization.

"We don't advocate violence," Dizzle said. "We definitely do not have any malice toward Brown and Latino people."

Matta said no one seems to be sure who actually is responsible for the letter.

“We’re not blaming anyone or pointing fingers,” he said.

Matt Wendland, owner of the coffee shop Burien Press, told Crosscut he found the letter Thursday. Someone had apparently left it while he was in the kitchen, he said. The letter was stuffed in a white envelope with the initials “NBPP” written in thick, black marker. Wendland didn’t open the letter and read it until the following morning and then promptly alerted both Burien City Councilmember Pedro Olguin and Matta.

Matta posted an image of the letter on Facebook. In an interview Sunday, he said the phone number included in the letter led to a Texas TV news station.

“Let me just be very clear that you will not be able to divide us in our beautiful city of Burien,” Matta wrote on Facebook. “There are many hard-working residents in the community who continue to welcome and embrace immigrants in our town.”

Olguin, for his part, called the letter “really strange.”

He said he also did not know who had penned it.

“It doesn’t mean it doesn’t have an impact,” he said.