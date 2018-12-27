Is this the buzziest artist in Seattle?

White graduated from Cornish last summer and immediately caught the eye of longtime local gallerist Kucera, who soon asked him to join his ranks. When White debuted with the gallery at the Seattle Art Fair in August, Kucera showed four of his pieces. All of them sold. White is among the youngest to ever be represented by the gallery.

Anthony White's The Recipe, 2018. (Courtesy of Greg Kucera Gallery)

A prolific Instagram user and curator of his online persona, White shrugs off the association between selfies and narcissism. In his work, White is exploring what the selfie says about exercising autonomy and the ability, in today’s digital era, to carefully define and disseminate one’s own narrative.

“Being able to display yourself for the whole world to see is a powerful thing, I think,” he says.

On the surface, the selfie may indicate nothing more than a shallow act of self-exhibitionism. But White's interest in the form goes beyond the simple story. When he studies a selfie, he understands "there's something specific [the subject] wants me to recognize here."



“Humans are so complex in the way we choose to present ourselves,” he says.

Are we our selfie? Are we as people see us online? The questions linger in White’s work. “There’s truth” to the selfie, he says. “I don’t think people like to accept that.”

Kucera agrees: “I think he’s very cleverly tapped into this phenomenon of the self and the selfie.”

A student of contemporary opulence, White didn’t come from a glamorous background. He spent his middle and high school years in Prescott, Arizona, a small city north of Phoenix lush with ponderosa pines and golf courses. “No diversity, no culture really, a very sparse landscape” is how he describes it. In the space between White’s efforts to fit in — a task complicated by his then-suppressed sexuality and the fact that he was one of a “handful of Black students” at his high school — he discovered, in drawing and tattooing, the early rumblings of an artistic voice.

What he lacked in inspiration from his surroundings, White gained in support from his parents. At 15, they gifted him a tattoo gun. His dad, a lowrider mechanic, was an enthusiastic blank canvas, and White learned quickly how to draw clean lines on stubborn skin, ideal training for the tool and material that now define his work.

White paints on panels with fine strands of melted plastic, a material he only recently has begun to master. He uses a small handheld object, similar to a thick pen, which heats and melts coils of a material used in 3D printing called polylactic acid (PLA).