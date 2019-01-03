Dystopian warnings wrapped up in pretty boxes

Having visited the Pacific Northwest in her younger years, Smith-Venturi felt drawn to the “incredibly beautiful environment.” She moved west in 1989 and landed in a spectacular setting: the Dungeness Spit, where she lived in a cabin and served as a volunteer caretaker until meeting her partner, Pamela Murphy. The two moved into a Craftsman bungalow in Port Townsend, where they’ve lived for 26 years. One wall of the cozy living room is stacked with Smith-Venturi’s completed boxes. The titles stamped on the sides read like a dystopian tone poem: “Extinct,” “Coming Apart,” “Square One,” “Sinking.”

A close-up from “Fit,” one of Peggy Smith-Venturi’s recent works. (Still from video by Aileen Imperial)

Peggy Smith-Venturi builds plain lidded boxes to house the folding boxes within. (Photo by Brangien Davis/Crosscut)

Opening each box requires peeling away several layers. First, lift the lid off the plain wooden box, on which she has stamped the title of the piece with individual letterpress blocks. Next, unwrap the carefully cut and sewn piece of fabric that is swaddled around the inner box and embroidered with the title. Last, unfold the petal-like panels of the center box to reveal the enclosed scene.

“I wanted a sense of intimacy,” Smith-Venturi says. “I like the fact that it takes a personal effort to open them and reveal them.”

Cynthia Sears, who founded the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, has been instrumental in acquiring Smith-Venturi’s work for the BIMA collection. She considers the boxes part of the “book art” tradition, and is captivated by both the “mind boggling workmanship” and the participatory nature of the work. “I just fell in love with the whole ceremony of opening the box and having this story unfold,” she says, of her first time seeing Smith-Venturi’s pieces. “I felt like I was taking part in a ritual.”

“I chose the form partly because I’ve always been fascinated by boxes, even just empty ones,” Smith-Venturi says. “There’s something about opening a box and revealing what’s inside; there’s a basic fascination.” She started out making larger dollhouselike sculptures with narrow windows that required the viewer to approach and peer inside. Inspired by Japanese book boxes that unfold like origami, she decided to create smaller boxes that could be opened up entirely. “It was Cynthia [Sears] who showed me that the act of revealing is similar to opening and reading a book,” she says.

A close-up of Smith-Venturi’s piece “Phoenix.” (Still from video by Aileen Imperial)

In the studio, one of her almost-completed boxes, “Phoenix,” lies open on a counter. The scene is a burned out wasteland with gnarled sticks scattered across a blackened ground. A green and gold bird sits in the center — a phoenix doing its best to rise up again. But it appears to be in trouble, with one wing stuck on the ground. “I started this piece last year, inspired by the wildfires,” she says. “I was still working on it when the fires happened again this year. My sister lives in Paradise, California, and was able to get out. But at that point it’s a little too close.”

Another box, “Fit,” is covered in paper that resembles small stones. When opened, it reveals an overgrown graveyard in which the tombstones read “Sapien.” Oversized, wildly colored insects made from Fimo clay and twisted pine needles crawl among the graves. “It concerns survival of the fittest,” Smith-Venturi says. “I’m looking at what might survive in a much warmer climate.” The bright bugs have whimsical appeal, but the humor here is dark.