How to make art? It's elemental
Artist Susie Lee explores the creative powers of clay, light, water and glass in our 4-part video series.
Clay, water, glass and light are ordinary materials that surround us. In these four videos, artist, entrepreneur and scientist Susie Lee takes a close look at each of these four materials and explains how they've inspired and embodied a whole host of creative works.
Episode 1: Clay
Clay can be molded into many aesthetic incarnations. What’s the connection between wabi-sabi and the Pacific Northwest? How is clay sculpted and used as a metaphor for the body? These questions and more are explored.
Episode 2: Water
From the Puget Sound to Lake Washington to the 152 average annual days of rain that falls in the Pacific Northwest — water defines this region. Lee takes a tour of some of the iconic artistic works that have utilized water.
Episode 3: Glass
Neither solid nor liquid and prone to shattering when cool, glass requires technical precision and a high degree of craft. Lee profiles local iconic glass artists and finds out what compels them to embrace the dangerous and fragile glass-making process.
Episode 4: Light
From laser-beam installations to neon political signs, artists harness the ephemeral qualities of light to create bold statements about the natural and artificial world.