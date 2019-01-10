As memory fades, an artist emerges

Now days spent focused on logic and analytical thought have given way to artistic creation. Schwimmer creates sketches of bright colors and interesting shapes with colored pencils, oil pastels and watercolors. A unique moniker on almost every Schwimmer artwork is a pair of eyes.

Schwimmer is now among the seven artists whose creations are on exhibition at Seattle City Hall as part of The Art of Alzheimer’s: The Artist Within exhibit. Fifty paintings will be on display through March 6.

"These artists are living entirely in the moment with no reference to the past or future," says Marilyn Raichle, curator and founder of the exhibition, who partners with Elderwise to make it happen. Raichle's personal connection to those living with dementia started with her now late mother. "It's so beautiful to see the world through the lens of each artist living with Alzheimer's," she said. "There are often times when each artist is painting something completely different when they are looking at the same scene or still life."

For those artists, painting offers a way to change the Alzheimer’s narrative from one of fear and loneliness to one of togetherness, happiness and collaborative inspiration.

"This exhibition gives a path for people to relate to those with dementia in a completely different way," says Raichle.