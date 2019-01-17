‘Nature doesn’t wait for politics’: A furloughed biologist’s shutdown worries

What about on the conservation side?

I’m continually concerned about grizzlies, but that's a broader political issue.

Some big projects, like the Washington Fisher Restoration, are limping along only because we have a broad collaboration that includes state and NGO organizations. The lead federal agencies can't finance critical parts, but partners [like Conservation Northwest, the Calgary Zoo, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife] are keeping all of the parts that deal with live animals — housing, veterinary, transport — functioning for now. That's a very temporary fix, but critical. The majority of this project comes from federal funds.

The state has a very limited budget to keep the fisher project going, primarily thanks to an NGO donation from Northwest Trek/Point Defiance Zoo. They are helping keep up the fisher release transports and conducting limited aerial telemetry surveys using the state plane. The federal aviation contractor is grounded, since they depend on federal funds to fly for fisher data.

Why is there urgency for reintroducing endangered fishers to the Cascades now?

The reintroduction season is a winter window when animals aren't yet denning and giving birth. We have to move them before that period, and within a small enough window of time that biologists know other fishers are on the new landscape, so the new animals don’t disperse more broadly in search of other fishers. It’s tenuous but partially still working. But the winter time-frame for that project is speeding by and we're behind schedule.

Fishers are in a slowdown, and everything else is a standstill — mostly sensitive species monitoring. We’re talking wolves and bald eagles primarily, but also a fisher prey-and-habitat study led by a grad student.

Lab work, analyses, and prep are stopped for spring projects — harlequin ducks, bald eagle/peregrine [and] falcon/osprey nesting, an alpine carnivore/marmot study. Long-term land birds monitoring is somewhat on track, in that a partner NGO does the staff recruitment and seasonal prep, but it will be stalled as it gets closer to March. That’s when we conduct trainings and develop the seasonal safety plan, and when federal housing must become available.

Park staff often represent science at meetings with partner organizations and the public. What happens when you’re not there?

A big issue at North Cascades is that the initial hydroelectric relicense meetings are now taking place for the science working groups. This is for Seattle City Light's proposed 50-year license for the three dams that are entirely within the national park complex.

None of the park scientists are a voice in that process while the government is shutdown. A big report I am leading for that effort is not getting done — it details the state of species of concern in the park complex over the past 25 years. It will take months to complete but must be submitted before this fall. The longer the shutdown continues, the less time we have to get the science done for that important effort.

Since you can’t work, how have you spent the furlough?

Lots of time at home. I’m trying to work on all the things that I do normally in the off hours, like working on scientific papers with grad students. (Ransom is also affiliate faculty with Colorado State University’s Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability.)

Do you know anyone in the sciences who has felt the impacts of the shutdown in severe ways — maybe had to look for another job or face similar hardships?

I don't know, in part because we are all so cut off from each other. It’s amazing how much the workplace network really functions when it's open.

Mentally, it’s all exhausting — the uncertainty contributes to depression. Mental health is a big thing that hasn't received much attention. Most of us in the natural resource world care deeply about what we do, and we also rely heavily on each other for collaboration and support.

Even at the single-park level, most people probably don't realize how connected the system is. Staff from my park went to help with the California fires, hurricane response in Florida and the volcano and storm impacts in Hawaii. We email and call each other across the national park system for expertise on certain issues.

The shutdown has physically cut everyone off from one another while also introducing financial hardship. That's a potent recipe for depression and lots of us are affected. The longer we are isolated — at home, uncertain about the resources we protect, losing the data that helps us understand and protect them, and unable to support our families — the worse the mental-health issue will get.

The tragic part is that this is all an artificial disaster. We spend our careers preparing and assisting visitors with emergencies and stepping up in times of disaster, and yet we are most deeply impacted by a situation that is manufactured entirely by politics.