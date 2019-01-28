Seattle's crowded race for city council, mapped in real time

Has taxonomy terms (with depth) - Any - District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 District 7

With seven of nine Seattle City Council seats up for election, 2019 is going to be a busy year in Seattle politics. Will the slow progress on homelessness spur a centrist backlash? Or will the left wing candidates in north and south Seattle replace their districts’ more moderate predecessors? Keeping track of who’s in or out, who’s endorsed whom and how much money the candidates have raised can be difficult. That’s why Crosscut is rolling out its 2019 elections map. Here, you’ll find a little bit about everyone who’s running and how much they’ve raised, updated in as close to real time as we can manage. So click on your district, and take a few minutes to explore!