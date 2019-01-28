Seattle's crowded race for city council, mapped in real time
With seven of nine Seattle City Council seats up for election, 2019 is going to be a busy year in Seattle politics. Will the slow progress on homelessness spur a centrist backlash? Or will the left wing candidates in north and south Seattle replace their districts’ more moderate predecessors? Keeping track of who’s in or out, who’s endorsed whom and how much money the candidates have raised can be difficult. That’s why Crosscut is rolling out its 2019 elections map. Here, you’ll find a little bit about everyone who’s running and how much they’ve raised, updated in as close to real time as we can manage. So click on your district, and take a few minutes to explore!
All City Council Candidates
Pedersen was a legislative aide to former Councilmember-turned-Mayor Tim Burgess, where he worked on the city’s pre-school program, budget issues and gun safety legislation. Pedersen also worked for the Secretary of HUD in Washington D.C. during the Clinton administration. Outside of the public sector, Pedersen worked as a senior analyst and manager for financial institutions that fund affordable housing. Pedersen has his Masters in Government Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.
Tsimerman is a serial public commenter and well-known City Hall antagonist who’s often asked to leave public forums for his inappropriate language.
A fifth generation Washingtonian, born and raised in Seattle, Lewis studied Economics in London and graduated from the University of California, Berkley School of Law. During school he worked as an to assistant to Robert Reich, Secretary of Labor from 1993-1997. Lewis currently works in the Seattle City Attorney's Office with a practice focused on diverting low-level offenders under 25 years old into diversion programs as an alternative to incarceration.
According to MyNorthwest.com, Sattler "previously worked as a caseworker in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., providing aid to constituents regarding military service, medicare, and social security."
From Hoffman: “Ari Hoffman is a business owner and entrepreneur who volunteers with local nonprofits. Ari worked with city-wide citizen groups to stop city plans to allow camping in green spaces as well as to repeal the Head Tax. Ari is running because as a dad and a business owner, he is motivated to work for the safety of citizens who are raising their families here and are concerned about the future of the city of Seattle.”
Yarce moved to Seattle from Guadalajara, Mexico in 2003. He went on to work for Ventures, which offers support and training for people who run or are interested in starting a small business. Yarce worked specifically on its Latino program for Spanish speakers. In 2014, Yarce became the organization’s Executive Director. He is also a member of Mayor Jenny Durkan’s Small Business Advisory Council.
Brendan Kolding is a longtime Seattle police officer who's running on a campaign that's supportive of law enforcement and in favor what he calls the city's "FEMA-style" approach to homelessness.
Christopher Peguero has worked at Seattle City Light for over a decade. A member of the Seattle Silence Breakers, he has advocated for more equity within the city. According to his campaign page, he is the founder of Seattle’s SEqual affinity group and advocates for workplace equity regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Daniela Eng is a resident of Magnolia and graduate of the University of Washington. She's the account executive with WBL Services, which provides communications equipment to support major events, including NFL games.
As a council member, Debora Juarez has earned herself the reputation of being fiercely loyal to District 5 in north Seattle. Before being elected to council in 2015, she was a private sector attorney with a focus on tribal affairs. She was also briefly a pro-tem King County Superior Court judge.
Longtime Seattle resident Elizabeth Campbell is most known for her antidevelopment activism. She fought the soon-to-open deep-bore tunnel and has called for “limits on growth.” Most recently, she tried to stop an affordable housing development in an empty lot in Seattle’s Discovery Park. She lives in Magnolia.
Emily Myers is a PhD student in pharmacology at the University of Washington. She works on developing tools to study Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
At just 19, Hunter is the youngest candidate, by a long shot. He’s currently a student at Seattle Central Community College. According to his website, he lives in the University District and has two dogs, Castro and Jose.
Dennison is a member of the Socialist Workers Party (different from Socialist Alternative and the Democratic Socialists of America).
Kerner graduated from American University in Washington, D.C. with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and a minor in Studio Art. While in D.C., Kerner spent time advising for Washington state Senator Maria Cantwell and then went on to work at a patent law firm before moving back to Seattle in 2016. She now works at Chihuly Garden and Glass.
When asked for his biography, Willoughby provided a copy of a 1997 Seattle Times story on his family. He and his siblings were raised by foster parents.
Greene both runs Uncle Woody's Popcorn and owns a construction firm in Sumner, according to the West Seattle Blog. He serves on the State Advisory Council on Homelessness, where he's listed as an "individual who is or has been homeless."
Consultant John Lombard has spent most of his career working on environmental issues, including with King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks and as a lecturer at the University of Washington. As a private consultant, he focuses on land-use planning and regulation.
Business owner Jon Lisbin is a member of Seattle Fair Growth, which has fought many of the city's efforts to add density to the city. He ran for council in 2015, but failed to make it through the primary.
From Martin: “A 32-year resident of District 6, Kate Martin is a professional planner and designer and mother of two adult sons who both live here in Seattle. She first got involved in school, neighborhood and citywide issues in 1998.”
Sawant is running for her third term as Seattle's most controversial member of the City Council. She's an avowed socialist and is unafraid of challenging her colleagues in public — a trait that endears her to her allies and angers her opponents.
Bowers was born and raised in District 3, where he’s running. He’s a onetime software engineer with Microsoft, Zillow and Amazon. Now, he owns and runs Hashtag Cannabis in Fremont with his wife.
Perkins is 32 years old and a licensed massage therapist. He grew up in Las Vegas before moving to Seattle in 2013 when his husband was hired at Amazon. Perkins says his younger brother has been homeless and struggled with addiction, which he says gives him experience and interest in the city’s most pressing problems.
Michael George is a senior development consultant at Kidder Matthews, where he works extensively on transportation-related projects. He also co-founded Parents for a Better Downtown Seattle, a non-profit dedicated to making downtown a better neighborhood for children. He has also served on the Seattle Public Schools Capacity Task Force.
Elected in 2009, O’Brien is one of the council’s three longest serving council members, along with Sally Bagshaw and Bruce Harrell — neither of whom are running again. While O'Brien has filed for re-election, he has not made any public announcements about his intentions. He’s known as a nice guy who will often take controversial, leftward stances on homeless, development and criminal justice.
Jamali is an intelligence officer with the U.S. Navy. He was also a civilian intelligence asset for the FBI. He went on to write a bestselling book, How to Catch a Russian Spy and became an intelligence analyst on MSNBC. He lives in Queen Anne.
Murakami is often referred to as a “neighborhood activist.” This comes from her time spent as head of the Mount Baker Community Club and president of the South Seattle Crime Prevention Council. She has an IT and computer repair business. Murakami ran against Councilmember Lorena González in 2017. She made it past the primaries, thanks in large part to a Seattle Times endorsement, but lost in the general election by a wide margin.
Tavel is a former physicist, video-game developer, teacher and Pro Tem judge who’s now working as an attorney. He’s been a candidate for office a number of times: In 2014, to be a judge in King County District Court; in 2015, for City Council. He lost both times.
Phyllis Porter is an educator, community activist, organizer, leader and "energetic individual passionate about building community relationships with city government." She's an avid bike and transportation advocate. She is involved with Neighborhood Greenways and Rainier Bicycle Club and started a local branch of Black Girls Do Bike.
Shaun Scott is a local writer and activist. He currently freelances for the Guardian and works as a caretaker. Scott is heavily involved in the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. He’s a supporter of the repealed employee tax on big businesses and opposed the council’s approving of the new contract for the Seattle Police Officers Guild. He worked for Congressperson Pramila Jayapal and was behind efforts to unionize campaign staff and secure pay for interns.
Tammy Morales ran for this seat in 2015, losing to Bruce Harrell by just 344 votes. Now the former staffer in the Texas legislature, community organizer, and member of the Seattle's Human Rights Commission is hoping for better luck. With Harrell on the way out, she's hoping to pull representation of south Seattle to the left.