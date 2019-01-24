What WA's prison past tells us about mass incarceration today

Not much attention has been paid to our state’s role in the uniquely American story of mass incarceration, Berger says. That’s why he, with the help of Ed Mead, a former prisoner at Walla Walla who donated his papers to University of Washington Bothell and is profiled in Concrete Mama, recently launched the Washington Prison History Project, a growing online archive that coincides with the book’s re-publication.



Crosscut contacted Berger by phone recently to discuss the book, the history of mass incarceration in Washington state, and how conditions have and haven’t changed at Walla Walla since Concrete Mama's original publication. The following conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.



You got the idea to revisit this book after Ed Mead donated his papers to the University of Washington. What can you tell me about him?

Ed Mead spent almost 20 years in prison for his involvement with the George Jackson Brigade, an anti-capitalist guerilla group. He served as an activist inside the prison as well, and so his papers were not just items pertaining to his case, but a look at the organizing and collective action taking place in the prison at the time. One of the most fascinating things he was involved in was a group called Men Against Sexism, which was an organization at the Washington State Penitentiary by and for gay, queer, trans and effeminate prisoners. It was meant essentially to provide protection from rape and sexual violence. This was an unprecedented organization to have inside a prison, and Concrete Mama is really the only book I’m aware of that came out at the time that talked about [Ed Mead's] organizing inside the prison.

Ed Mead, a founder of the radical George Jackson Brigade and a Marxist revolutionary who served time for armed assault, is seen in the "intensive segregation unit," also known as "the hole," at the Walla Walla State Penitentiary for his activism in prison. (Photo courtesy of the Washington Prison History Project and UW Bothell Digital Collections)

Why is Concrete Mama relevant today?

As mass incarceration becomes a controversial issue, and one that people are trying to address, there is a lot of talk about what has and hasn’t worked in the past. Concrete Mama shows one example of a prison reform experiment that was not really committed to and ultimately failed. I think revisiting it can show us some of what it might take to actually reform prisons for the better.

The reform experiment at Walla Walla was intended to make the prison run more like they do in Scandinavia. What did that look like and why didn't it succeed?

The Scandinavian model allowed for prisoner self-governance. There was less censorship of the types of materials that prisoners could receive. Prisoners could wear what they wanted, and they were given more access to the outside world.

That was the vision for Washington state under a man named William Conte, who was the director of institutions at the time. But the vision was not shared by many other people within the prison system; certainly not by most of the guards.



This also came at a time when the demographics of incarceration were changing. African Americans, Native Americans, and Latinos were being incarcerated at tremendously disproportionate rates. Now that’s a story that feels very familiar to us. But in the 1960s and 1970s, that really was the turning point. The exact moment when Conte is trying to unroll this experiment, you have a largely urban prison population being guarded and often brutalized by a largely white rural population. And that became further justification for the kind of hostility with which many people in the prison system greeted this attempt at change.

How are conditions at Walla Walla today?

While I was writing the introduction, there was a major hunger strike at the prison. There are ongoing lawsuits about the treatment of people with mental health problems. That gives you some idea.

It was really important for me to actually interview people who have been there since the book (first) came out. I spoke with two men, one of whom, Art Longworth, was there for several years (and is now incarcerated elsewhere), and another, Darrell Cook, who remains incarcerated in Walla Walla. Both painted very grim pictures of what the prison is like.

Art talked about a group called the Cross Revenge Squad, a mercenary subset of guards that took it upon themselves to avenge the killing of [murdered Sgt. William Cross] in 1979. They responded by brutalizing prisoners, which lasted for several years and preceded a more punitive turn in how the prison was run.