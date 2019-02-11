11 things to do in Seattle

Tangerine, Cumulus, Emma Lee Toyoda

Here’s a lineup that demonstrates the vitality of indie pop as a genre in 2019, as well as the delicate health of Seattle’s musical ecosystem — and best of all, it’s dominated by women and nonbinary folx. Led by badass singer-guitarist Marika Justad with her sister Miro on drums and Toby Kuhn on guitar, Tangerine was born and nurtured in Seattle, then decided about 18 months ago to decamp to Los Angeles, a city that sustains a genuinely livable music community. As heard on last year’s White Dove EP, Tangerine’s bittersweet, reverb-rich songs are indebted to ’80s FM-radio royalty. Also on the bill: Cumulus is the power-pop project of introspective singer-songwriter Alexandra Niedzialkowski; and Emma Lee Toyoda is a mercurial experimentalist with a heartrending swoon of a voice. –J.Z.

If you go: Chop Suey, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ($10; all ages)

Ultra Light Beams

Anthony White, the ambitious young artist whose plastic selfie portraits and still lifes depicting millennial excess have garnered lots of local attention, has a new show beginning Thursday. But this time, White is playing the role of curator. Ultra Light Beams, showing at Mount Analogue in Pioneer Square, will feature work from 12 artists hailing from as close as our backyard and as far as Dublin. The group will present vibrant, nontraditional paintings that, while done by hand, give the illusion of having been produced by a computer or machine. The show promises bright palettes and internet-era aesthetics. I’m looking forward to pieces by local abstract painter Brian Sanchez and Detroit-based artist Danny Sobor, whose postmodern oil and acrylic paintings synthesize and reflect digital stock images, symbols from his life and references from art history, both old and contemporary. –M.B.

If you go: Ultra Light Beams at Mount Analogue, opening reception Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Show runs Feb. 7-10, 15-16 and 23 (noon-4 p.m.). Closing reception Feb. 26. (Free)

Tanya Tagaq

Imagine someone told you that by twitching your toes in a new way, you could make a sound like chirping crickets. That’s how it feels to hear Inuit throat singers for the first time — you realize you share the same vocal mechanics, but never thought of employing them in this way. Canadian Inuit singer Tanya Tagaq has mastered the aboriginal singing style, which sounds a bit like Tuvan throat singing, with froggy drones produced low in the vocal cords and spliced tones sung at once. But whereas Tuvan throat singing is traditionally a male pursuit, Inuit throat singing originated among First Nations women, who practiced it as a competition when men were away on long hunts. Tagaq makes the style entirely her own, adding elements of punk rock and electronica to the rhythmic exhales and inhales. The result is like listening to a more evolved human — one who is able to sing with her whole body. –B.D.

If you go: Meany Center, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ($37-45)