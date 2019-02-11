11 things to do in Seattle

Maribou State

U.K. duo Maribou State dwell on the softer side of electronic music, the one that eschews propulsive oontz-oontz rhythms in favor of beautiful melodic idylls. Their 2018 album Kingdoms in Colour sculpts whorls of keyboards, guitars, vocals and inscrutable instrumentation into sinuous and sensuous panoramas, a dreamy, iridescent incantation similar to Seattle’s own electro-utopian superstars Odesza. When Maribou State does fall back on a beat, it’s typically in the vein of shuffling, strutting jazz or R&B — groovy stuff that can provoke a dance floor. Their performances typically feature live drums and percussion, a huge array of keyboards and guest vocalists. This is their Seattle debut. –J.Z.

If you go: Neumos, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ($15; all ages)

Latinx writers in the Pacific Northwest

In her new book Brother Bullet, a local writer puts the aftermath of her brother’s unsolved murder in ink. At Hugo House, Casandra López will read from the collection, which explores the drive-by shooting via poems that expose the unabridged feelings that come with irreparable experiences, and stanzas that dig into how pain radiates beyond that moment. “Carve the tender out, I must make room for a weight that never leaves,” reads one line. López, an English teacher at Northwest Indian College in Bellingham, will be joined by fellow Latinx writers Isabel Quintero and Kathleen Alcalá. The event aims to explore the way the Pacific Northwest has shaped Latinx writers and their identity, and will also showcase “the diversity of types of writing, from poetry to middle grade novels” that the community is producing, according to Alcalá. In addition to Brother Bullet, readings include Quintero’s children’s book Gabi, A Girl in Pieces and Alcalá’s “Los Ahogados” (“The Drowned”), a short story that builds on the classical Latin myth of La Llorona. Q&A session with all three authors afterward. –Agatha Pacheco Flores

If you go: Latinx in the Pacific Northwest at Richard Hugo House, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. (Free)

A scene from ‘The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs’ as performed in Santa Fe. (Photo © Ken Howard for Santa Fe Opera, 2017)

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

When you hear the name Steve Jobs, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Apple founder. Tech genius. Opera fodder? That last one seems less likely. But the reviews are in and The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs is a hit. It just won the Grammy for Best Opera Recording (by the Santa Fe Opera) and is about to make its West Coast debut at Seattle Opera. The nonlinear plot paints Jobs’ life in 18 key events, with an appropriately high-tech stage that shifts from a garage to giant wall of iPhones to an LSD trip in a park. Jobs’ vision, questionable interpersonal skills, demotion by the Apple board, interest in Zen Buddhism, early death — it’s all there, it’s all in song and, suddenly, it all makes sense as an opera. -B.D.

If you go: Seattle Opera, Feb. 23-Mar. 9. ($49-$172)

The Piano Drop installation at Jack Straw, featuring film of the helicopter dropping the instrument, promotional posters from 1968 and the remains of the piano. (Photo courtesy Jack Straw.)

Piano Drop

It was 1968 (of course), when a bunch of creative local hippies decided that dropping an upright piano from a hovering helicopter would make for a far-out sound. Local nonprofit radio station KRAB (which became the Jack Straw Foundation) coordinated the event on a farm in Duvall, with Country Joe and the Fish as musical guests. Fifty years later, Seattle musicians (Amy Denio, Gust Burns, Luke Fitzpatrick, Brad Hawkins and many more) are commemorating the Piano Drop by performing new compositions on the rescued remains of that smashed piano. It’s the sort of artful strangeness that once ran rampant around here — how nice to hear it burble up from broken strings. –B.D.

If you go: Jack Straw Cultural Center, concert Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. (Free) Exhibit of historical footage through March 15.

Century Ballroom Oscars Viewing Party

Oscar Sunday is this weekend, and the award for most mercurial performance goes to the Motion Picture Academy itself! For announcing (and rescinding) a new “most popular movie” category, for announcing (and rescinding) a plan to present four awards during the commercials, and for the host/no-host drama. With this kind of last-minute shuffling, something weird is bound to happen during the live broadcast. Consider watching it on the big screen at the black-tie and truffle-popcorn Century Ballroom Viewing Party, with irreverent hosts Waxie Moon and Rebecca Mmmm Davis. The venue’s old-school glamour is the perfect setting for silver screen antics (and schadenfreude). –B.D.

If you go: Century Ballroom, Feb. 24 at 4:30 p.m. ($15-$95; 21 and older)

Town Love Hip-Hop Awards

Hip-hop, electro-tinged soul and pop-leaning R&B are right now Seattle’s most fertile musical genres, and the only record label in the city that consistently releases vinyl in those styles is Crane City Music. Since 2017, CCM has dropped a handful of albums by Seattle’s most cutting-edge acts, with particular emphasis on women and nonbinary folx, and each record comes lavishly packaged with gorgeous cover art and colored vinyl. As the preeminent tastemaker in the field, Crane City convened an Instagram-based contest to determine the best Seattle hip-hop albums of 2018 and tonight the results, tabulated from more than 500 individual votes, will be announced at the freakin’ Laser Dome. It looks to be a rather 420-friendly affair, as host Stas THEE Boss plays Crane City cuts and counts down the top picks amid a blazing light show and 10,000 watts of amplified sound. –J.Z.

If you go: Pacific Science Center Laser Dome, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ($15)

Beirut

Released earlier this month, Gallipoli, the fifth album from indie-rock veterans Beirut, is another entry into the group’s catalog of gorgeous, wistful chamber pop. Bandleader Zach Condon, a globe-trotting troubadour rarely in possession of a mailing address, uses his voice as an instrument in the classical sense, adorning its rich resonance with a warm breeze of brass, strings, ukulele, sundry percussion and, notably, the Farfisa organ he first began recording with in his hometown of Santa Fe in the early ’00s. The result is something like an orchestra of sighs, deeply emotive stuff that’s meticulously restrained yet attuned to melody and composition. In today’s musical landscape, there’s nothing else like Beirut. –J.Z.

If you go: The Paramount, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ($32-$42)