Asian-Pacific Islanders reclaim their outdoor roots

So in 2016, he thought up Outdoor Asian and made the group’s first Facebook page. He says the group’s social media presence acted as a flag for others in the API community interested in his mission and once the group had staffers, they together founded Outdoor Asian as it is today.

The now 26-year-old Washingtonian helps run the group as its executive director, and he’s opened chapters in Oregon and Colorado as well. Chalaka chatted with Crosscut about his plans to grow even more this year, his outdoor experiences in Washington and the particularities of serving the Asian-Pacific Islander (API) community.

Crosscut: What were your early experiences with the outdoors?

Chalaka: I was born in Minnesota, but my family moved to Everett when I was 4. My earliest outdoor experiences were things like gathering blackberries off the sides of roads to make pie and my parents showing us how to gather apples that were rotting in our backyard, being consumed by wasps, to make other tasty things.

My parents both immigrated to the U.S. My dad came from south India, from Chennai, my mom came from Tamsui, Taiwan. They wanted to try out all the quote-unquote American things, like putting up Christmas lights and Thanksgiving and things like that. And one of those things was camping and hiking. So I was pretty fortunate — I was exposed to camping and hiking at a very young age. I remember climbing Mount Pilchuck and my dad giving me my first pocket knife when I did that.

But it wasn’t until high school that I had a friend who was already really interested in going outdoors that we started going out together. I did notice at the time that, even though there were lot of POC [people of color] who were doing outdoor activities like barbecues in the park or, say, blackberry foraging, there weren’t as many on the trails — especially as you went further into the backcountry. I think that definitely played a part, because it kind of set the norm of what the outdoors looked like to me. I often had a lot of white friends growing up who were climbing or doing extensive backpacking with their families, and my POC friends, not so much.

By the time you came up with the idea for Outdoor Asian, were you already an outdoorsy person?

I really loved the outdoors by that time. I continued to nurture that passion. In college I’d do these long-distance walks during our breaks ... and spend some time in the forest by my college. But when Outdoor Asian was started — I have this weird condition where my tendons have been having a failed healing response [known as Achilles tendinopathy], going on the last eight years. So when Outdoor Asian was started, it was getting worse, so I was sort of limited. I couldn’t do a lot of hiking, actually. I was actually indoors a lot. Outdoor Asian was sort of started during a time when I felt super limited and I still wanted to participate in the outdoor things and activities but I was stuck at home, thinking about the outdoors. [Laughs.]

So looking for a way to interact with the outdoors, even though you were limited, led to the founding of Outdoor Asian?

I think it was in conjunction with me being restless, stuck at home, unable to do outdoor things, as well as living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the few trails that I was able to go on, I actually noticed a lot of brown and POC folks speaking languages other than English on the trails with their families and kids. It really shifted my framework of what mainstream outdoor activities could look like coming from Washington. And then in addition to that, I'd heard of Outdoor Afro and Latino Outdoors and I was super inspired by them. I really wanted to join the Asian-Pacific Islander version of that.

So I Googled [and] there was nothing, no matter how hard I Googled, which really confused me. So I realized if I wanted to have that type of space or community, then I would have to start something on my own. Since I couldn't go outdoors anyway, I might as well. So it just started with a simple Facebook page. And then when I realized that I'd missed the boat, that the whole generation was already on Instagram, I had to make an Instagram as well, so I started featuring people's stories on that platform.