A bold plan to curb wildfires, create jobs and build affordable housing

We met at a coffee shop in Cle Elum, just east of the Cascade crest, then headed out of town in a four-wheel drive. Yellow fall leaves were still on trees in that gorgeous Montana-like country, where Douglas firs and larches mingle amid nearby mountains that loom over the farms and ranches of the Teanaway Valley.

Tussock moths are attacking Douglas-firs in some of Washington's forests, which is part of what Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz hopes to combat with the Department of Natural Resources' forest health treatment plan. The plan uses parts of dying forest for cross-laminated timber. Franz says this plan will also help keep the cost of wildfire suppression down and make forests more resilient to wildfires.

Along the deeply rutted road, we joltingly traveled to a stand of trees being done in by an infestation of tussock moths that kill and weaken Douglas firs. Some of the trees looked brown and dead; others seemed healthy but are likely infested. Larry Leach, assistant regional manager for state lands in this part of eastern Washington, gave a quick tour. These trees, he said, “don’t know they’re dead yet.” He said he’s surprised at how quickly this stand was killed off.

This spot is on the itinerary because the smaller dead and dying trees dry out, become hosts for other pests, like beetles, and provide fuel for fires. Thinning these woods could help reduce the odds of fire or its intensity. But what do you do with dead or dying timber that’s too small for milling into traditional lumber? Franz advocates creating a market for it.

Wood found in sick stands like these can be used to create mass timber, which are prefabricated wood products such as cross-laminated timber. CLT is a compressed wood building material that is increasingly promoted as a safe, inexpensive alternative to steel and concrete. It is being tested for construction at several school sites in the state, including Maple Elementary in south Seattle, and is being touted for high-rise construction. CLT also is a means of sequestering carbon, which is a natural process in wood. The Washington Building Code Council has approved use of mass timber in buildings as high as 18 stories, and the new regulations are scheduled to kick in at the end of the current legislative session.

The wood for this use is abundant. Franz says there are some 2.7 million acres of dead and dying timber in the state. Salvage logging from previous fires is also a source. We visited the matchstick forest left by the devastating 2017 Jolly Mountain Fire, near the head of the Teanaway River, a critical watershed. Timber mills, such as Vaagen in Colville, are converting to produce cross-laminated timber and contracting with DNR for their products. This kind of market, with mills throughout the state, could turn forest thinning from a cost into a revenue stream.

DNR’s 20-year forest health plan calls for restoring some 1.5 million acres of state, federal and private forest by 2033. This year, the department hopes to generate 20 million board feet of millable timber. An annual pace of thinning 70,000 acres of forests can, over two decades, potentially provide steady supply for the CLT market, boosting timber and mill jobs.

CLT is not universally accepted in the environmental community. Some activists believe it will lead to more aggressive logging and even a resurgence of clear-cutting because it would create a market for the debris left behind. Other groups, such as Seattle’s Forterra, are major advocates of CLT and other mass timber products.

The intended result is that thinned forests will be made healthier and that wildfire fuel will be converted into a product that can turn into housing, benefiting rural and urban areas across the state. “Every step of the way there’s an economic benefit,” says Franz. This goes far beyond simply “raking” forest floors, as our president recently suggested.