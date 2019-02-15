Jacob Lawrence and the art of radical imagination

For Lawrence, one of the most illustrious American artists of the 20th century, fame was an early and constant companion. But it never went to his head. Painting was paramount, same for his time at the university. “He was a lover of education, and he loved teaching,” says his former student, Barbara Earl Thomas, a celebrated Seattle artist in her own right. It is fitting, then, that in 1994 the UW inaugurated an instructional gallery in his name.

An exterior view of the Jacob Lawrence Gallery at the University of Washington. (Photo by Matt McKnight/Crosscut)

“I’m really happy that they honored him,” says Spafford, “but I think they could’ve named the entire school after him.”



The Jacob Lawrence Gallery is tucked away in the School of Art, on the northeast edge of the campus quad. Once through the school’s entryway, you head down two brown-tiled hallways, past advising offices, lockers, and walls adorned with school announcements and art posters. The gallery’s door is black, marked with a transparent J in the upper-right corner. A small plaque, acknowledging the land and waters of the Coast Salish Peoples, greets you. On a recent Friday, charcoal drawings by the Chicago-based artist Danny Giles were on display, starkly alive against white walls and a natural light softened by falling snow.

Adorning the gallery with his name was an attempt at honoring a quiet giant of our time, a Harlem son who found a home and good job in a small-town city in the Pacific Northwest, where he painted until his final days. He died in 2000 at age 82. On Saturday, the Jacob Lawrence Gallery will be celebrating a quarter century of art education, art making and critical art dialogue.

A master of modern figurative painting and devoted chronicler of Black American life, Lawrence and his wife, the artist Gwendolyn Knight, made Seattle home for nearly three decades beginning in the 1970s until his death. He is best known for his epic ensemble of paintings called The Migration Series, 60 small panels recreating a version of one of the most important stories in American history: the migration, book-ended by two world wars, of hundreds of thousands — and eventually millions — of African Americans from the Jim Crow South to an uncertain but beckoning American North, which promised, but could not always provide, work, suffrage and safety.

The paintings, and their subsequent reprinting in Fortune magazine in 1941 , launched the 23-year-old Lawrence into the art world stratosphere. In the early ’70s, amid a climate of Black student activism pressuring the university to recruit a more diverse faculty, UW offered Lawrence a tenure-track position as a professor of art.

The gallery is first and foremost for students, a space to learn how art changes when it leaves the private studio and enters the public realm. There are practical concerns: space, light, the narrative contained in a physical arrangement. And, says gallery director Emily Zimmerman, “you’re thinking about how your work interfaces with the culture at large.” Both undergraduates and graduate students in the School of Art, Art History, and Design learn to display their work here. A team of student interns assist with gallery operations and the publication of its critical arts journal, Monday . The gallery’s educational mission was important to Lawrence. “He was incredibly beloved as a teacher,” says Zimmerman. “I think at the moment the gallery was founded, there was a real effort, a real desire to honor that.”

In this way, the gallery remains faithful to Lawrence’s legacy, Earl Thomas says. “The idea is that you make a space [in which] you’re nurturing artists,” she says. “You can fail.” Today, the gallery is educating a new generation of artists. “It’s a really important hub,” says UW sophomore Sandra Lantz, who works at the gallery. “Being able to encounter that gallery context so close to home … makes art in Seattle accessible, more reachable. It’s also a great place to start.”