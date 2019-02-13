A love letter to dance

Falling in love with dance, like falling in love with someone, is easy. There is an effortless connection, physically and emotionally. Your senses are awakened; you feel alive.

Staying in love with dance takes grit. Choosing to pursue a lifelong relationship with dance involves the risk of physical injury, financial instability and the ups and downs inherent in a creative passion-driven career.

With these risks, what are the rewards of a relationship with dance? Why would someone commit to the art form? What drives a dancer to perform and speak through movement?

Six Seattle dance artists reflect upon these questions and share insights on dance: their obsession and their passion.

Featuring, in order of appearance: Cipher Goings (tap), Tracey Wong (waacking), Liane Aung (contemporary), Sangeeta Naidu (Bollywood) and duo David Rue and Randy Ford (contemporary).