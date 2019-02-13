In Methow Valley, locals hope D.C. lawmakers will stop a copper mine

Tourism, along with some farming and ranching, is a major economic driver of the Methow area. The Forest Service report said 22 percent of Okanogan County’s jobs in 2016 involved tourism. Hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting, fishing, mountain biking and cross-country skiing are major businesses in the valley. There are at least 120 miles of Nordic ski trails that alone generate at least $4.5 million directly, $4.1 million indirectly and $2.7 million through related industry earnings annually in the Methow Valley, the report said.

Overall, the Methow Headwaters organization estimates that the valley’s tourism attracts roughly $150 million annually to Okanogan County, arguing the ripple effects of the debris and tailings from a mine would hurt the pristine waters, skiing and hiking trails, and hunting habitat that attract visitors.

The area targeted for the moratorium — essentially the upper Methow River watershed — is home to Upper Columbia River spring-run Chinook, Upper Columbia River steelhead, and Columbia River bull trout, Pacific lamprey, west slope cutthroat trout, and inland red band rainbow trout. Coon and Ing-Moody pointed to local concerns about debris and pollution from a mine drifting down to the Methow River below.

“The ramifications to our watershed are far-reaching,” Ing-Moody said.

“This is not a campaign against mining, but a campaign to protect this watershed,” Coon added.

Huge trucks hauling copper ore are another concern.

“Road access is excellent,” said Blue River’s website, referring to Mazama.

Some locals disagree. Ing-Moody noted that the proposed mine would use SR 20, which is closed every winter. To the east of Mazama, the highway is narrow, with a sharp 90-degree turn in downtown Winthrop, which would be difficult for huge copper-ore-hauling trucks to navigate. And the two roads entering the Methow Valley from the east — SR 20 and SR 153 — are narrow, winding and one lane in each direction, Ing-Moody noted.

Coon, Ing-Moody and LeDuc said they are not aware of anyone in the valley supporting the proposed mine.

The Methow Headwaters campaign picked up the support of about 80 businesses in 2014 — a number that has grown to about 150 businesses today. At a Bureau of Land Management meeting in Winthrop concerning the mine, held Nov. 23, 2018, about 400 people showed up, and no one spoke in support of the mine, according to the Methow Valley News.

“Seldom has something like [the grassroots opposition to the mine] has had so broad support,” Ing-Moody said. “The business community in the Methow Valley really stepped up,” Coon added.

After five years, the mining issue could be entering an endgame stage.

In 2016, Cantwell and Murray obtained a two-year moratorium on mining in the 531-square-mile zone. This resulted in the Forest Service doing an environmental assessment of whether the moratorium should end or be extended for another five or, possibly, 20 years. Then the federal Bureau of Land Management — which is in charge of mineral issues on federal land — was supposed to hold a public meeting on the matter and send that input to then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for his decision. The deadline for Zinke’s decision was Dec. 30, 2018.

The Forest Service’s environmental assessment recommended the 20-year extension.

In September, Cantwell, Murray and Newhouse praised the Forest Service’s recommendation. “From salmon to farming and outdoor recreation, the Methow Valley holds a special place in the Washington way of life. We can’t afford to lose this area to copper mining,” Cantwell said at that time.

Murray added: “At a time when so much of our environment and public lands are under attack, this is incredibly welcome news. It’s been my mission to carry the concerns of the Methow Valley community to Washington, D.C., to make sure we are protecting this environmentally-sensitive area and continuing to support the valley’s thriving outdoor recreation economy.”

Zinke never made a decision, and resigned on Jan. 2, 2019. That left the Interior Department’s final decision in limbo and now one or two bureaucratic steps will likely need to be tackled a second time, if this approach is revived, according to the BLM.

However, that might not be necessary, if the bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday earns passage in the House and a signature from President Trump.

“We are deeply appreciative that the Senate has acted in support of our community and all that makes the Methow Valley a special place," Coon said, following news of the bill's passage out of the Senate. "There are many areas where mining is appropriate, but the Methow Headwaters is not such a place.”

Coon and Ing-Moody are cautiously optimistic that the package will become law. “In this line of work, you hope for the best,” Ing-Moody said.

LeDuc is a bit more cautious. “Even without the current administration, nothing is a sure thing until it is done,” he said.