Rapper Sol meditates on a changing Seattle

“I think your art isn’t really completed until you’re sharing it,” says the rapper, who is heavily active on Instagram and has been sharing behind-the-scenes footage of how he creates his work. “I’m not the type of artist who is going to leave it up to the universe.”

The Seattle native, who recently turned 30 years old, doesn’t strut like a rapper carrying clout, even though he could. He’s independently released five EPs and three albums since 2008, with the 2012 Yours Truly album hitting No. 1 in the U.S. on the iTunes hip-hop charts. His lyricism is playful and positive with verses that make him relatable to everyday people. “Rap is what I do/But not who I am/ If you ever been judged by someone for something you understand/ I’m a simple man/ Not so different.”

Moravia-Rosenberg — better known as Sol or Solzilla to his fans — is driven to be successful so long as he’s pushing his music to the next level. The musician’s philosophy, points out Teal Douville, a Los Angeles producer who’s worked with Panic at the Disco, Gwen Stefani as well as Sol, is:

“Life is bigger than your record sale numbers or anything else you do," he says, "and sometimes having the right perspective is how you create art that is meaningful.”

Sol’s most recent album, The Headspace Traveler, took listeners through his sometimes difficult journey of adapting to life post-world travels. In 2011, as a University of Washington undergrad, he received the Bonderman Travel Fellowship and visited Ethiopia, Kenya, India, Haiti and other countries. His new album, Soon Enough, is more about the present, appreciating what is in the now. The single “These Songs,” written during a writing retreat on San Juan Island, echoes themes of the peace one might find surrounded by nothing but the ocean. I’ve been all around for you/ I think I found what I’m searching for/ finally found what I’m searching for/ I’ve been lost up in this world/ but I never really felt alone.

With Soon Enough set to be released this Friday, Sol sat down with Crosscut to talk about his writing process, the grind of being a musician, Seattle’s hip-hop sound and what it means to be committed to his art and his followers.

Interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How is the music in this album different than your earlier music?

I just turned 30 and in hip-hop years, I’m O.G. now, but I still have this super young spirit. I’m always learning from my peers, trying to learn from myself and my past experiences. I think my writing is better than it’s ever been. I think this is my best sounding record. This is a caterpillar butterfly moment where all the experiences I’ve gone through the last few years have led me to be more confident.

You dropped the single and music video to “These Songs” this month. Can you talk about the themes in that song?

It’s really about the writing process and going through all the different kinds of levels that I’ve been at when finding inspiration. I thought of a bunch of hypotheticals. In the lyric "I was in the town feeling all kinds of down trying to figure out how to liven these songs," that’s a reference to being in a period which still happens and you have to embrace those moments.

What was your biggest influence for this album?

Mindful meditation. Just focusing on being in the moment and in the present, which has led me to this headspace of inner peace. A lot people, and I've been guilty of this as well, are so goal-oriented and we compare ourselves so much to where we want to be, where other people are, that we lose sight of the progress we are making every day.