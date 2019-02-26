A Seattle Weekly driver delivers the paper one last time

Latta makes about 170 drops between Ballard, Fremont and, a recent addition, West Seattle. He covers about 70 miles in his 2000 Subaru, which he bought last year for $900. Each stand or store gets between 15 and 40 papers; He’s memorized which gets what. At $1.75 a drop, Latta pulls in about $300 each Wednesday — albeit before taxes and mileage.

Doug Latta checks his route list in his car during his final delivery route for the Seattle Weekly.

He’s not sure how he’ll fill that void, he said. Amazon delivery, maybe. Definitely not Uber. But nothing is not an option.

And then there are the boxes, red with Seattle Weekly scrawled across the side, some plastic, some metal. Their placement is only lightly regulated by the city. Unlike some places, Seattle doesn’t require permits to place newsstands, a policy that, according to city code, enables “the public to acquire a wide variety of publications with a diversity of news, information, ideas, and opinions, at convenient locations in public places.”

That diversity, however, has dwindled. The boxes that remain are stained with sidewalk grime and have increasingly chameleoned into the background. Several in a line of boxes outside the Ballard post office sit empty; the papers in the others seem too small for the size of their boxes.

The Weekly has 30 days to clear theirs away or turn them over to another publication; otherwise, the city will impound them. City Arts magazine faced a similar predicament after it folded last year. Its 100 boxes went to an organization called Unified Outreach, which is currently developing a publication, said Andy Fife, the magazine’s former publisher.

When the Seattle Post-Intelligencer stopped its print publication, local sheet metal students repurposed the boxes to be drop-off bins for old eyeglasses, cellphones and hearing aids.

Even as they are used by the city’s publications, the boxes have been used as storage bins for all manner of things. Latta said he’s found backpacks, coats, a record, journals, an avocado and, yes, needles. If it looks like someone might return for an item — like a blanket — “I never throw the stuff away,” Latta said.

Jay Kraus, Sound Publishing’s circulation manager, promised the boxes will not be simply left behind. “I’ve come up with a list of all of our newspaper racks and shared that with various newspaper publishers around town,” he said. “We’re going to give them away with the condition that they rebrand them within two weeks.”

Publications about marijuana, real estate or the outdoors may take the place of the Weekly, which once routinely topped 100 pages. A magazine called Pet Connection has taken a particular interest, Kraus said.

Kraus said he thinks he can give them all away. If not, his team will pick them up and toss them out. And that will be the end of the red boxes with the yellow and white lettering.

“It’s kind of like a death in the family in a way,” Kraus said.