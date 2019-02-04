Two times crises shut down Seattle

In 1918, the Spanish flu, a whirlwind of disease that took hold during World War I, swept through the world. By the end of its run, it would leave 50 million people dead worldwide, some 675,000 in the United States.

The flu was spread in this country primarily by millions of troops moving to and from the war. In early October 1918, cases were showing up at Camp Lewis (now Joint Base Lewis-McChord) and at the Bremerton naval station and shipyard. The virus quickly spread to the University of Washington campus, and then throughout the city.

Public officials responded by quarantining the military camps, banning public gatherings, shutting down theaters, ending dances, eventually even shutting down church services and closing poolrooms, restaurants, bars and cafés. Seattle police walked their beats wearing full white face masks below their hats and helmets. They were told to enforce an anti-spitting law. To keep shipyard workers on the job for the war effort, many workers were inoculated.

Officials promised that the epidemic would be over in a few days, but such was not the case. Soon, people were warned to avoid crowds of any kind, and the wearing of masks was made mandatory. The crisis lasted until early 1919.

I have a personal connection to it. My grandmother, a Scottish immigrant, caught the flu; young people were especially susceptible, and she would have been in her 20s. My then 4-year-old father and his parents were living in a small apartment in the University District. He remembered everyone wearing masks. In an oral history he recorded before he died, he said, “I remember the doctor coming to see [his mother]. She was dry and flushed with fever, and breathing badly, and he apparently gave my dad some bad news because my dad put his arms around me, and we sat in the bedroom a long time. He put me to bed, and I cried because I knew something was going to happen.” His mother made it through the night and after, surviving the Spanish flu. “I was later told,” my dad said, “that two days after Mother’s crisis, the doctor himself collapsed and died” of pneumonia, the result of tending his flu patients.

The death toll in Seattle was significant. In a city of about 315,000 people, some 1,400 people died between September 1918 and February 1919. It could have been worse had city, county and health officials not taken steps to shut down the city to slow the spread of the virus.

Right on the heels of the pandemic, another crisis occurred: the Seattle General Strike of 1919, the first organized and successful attempt in the United States to shut down a city with a labor walkout.

Mainstream unions, led by the Metal Trades Council, which represented the shipyard workers, wanted to strike for higher wages. They had been working during the war under a wage limit, and wanted that lifted now that peacetime had arrived with the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918. Other unions decided to join and plan a dramatic, unprecedented general strike that literally would shut down Seattle. In all, some 65,000 workers stopped work on Feb. 6, 1919.