10 things to do in Seattle

A still from the documentary ‘93Queen,’ about an all female EMT team in an orthodox community, screening at the Seattle Jewish Film Festival. (Photo courtesy of SJFF)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

The organizers of this beloved annual film festival promise “36 films, 180 emotions. Thousands of friends.” But who’s counting? This year’s SJFF lineup includes 93Queen, a documentary about the mother of six who founded an all-female Emergency Medical Service in an ultraorthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn; The Interpreter, a twist on the “strange bedfellows” genre, featuring a Slovak translator bent on avenging his parents’ death paired with the son of the SS officer who killed them; and Leonard Bernstein: Larger than Life, on the occasion of the complicated composer’s centennial. –B.D.

If you go: Seattle Jewish Film Festival, March 23-31 and April 6-7. Times, prices and venues vary.

Nigerian-born desert blues musician Bombino. (Photo by Lara Cocciolo)

Bombino

Tonight we join the African desert-blues revolution already in progress. Among the most celebrated musicians in this thriving, multifarious scene coming out of central Africa is Omara “Bombino” Moctar, the 39-year-old Nigerian-born Tuareg tribesman who sings in Tamasheq and plays guitar in a sinuous style that’s alternately meditative and incendiary. Moctar earned his nickname after teaching himself guitar as a youth while in exile from his war-torn home. Since then he’s become an icon of righteous, rebellious rock ’n’ roll, releasing mesmerizing albums produced by indie tastemakers like Dan Auerbach and David Longstreth. His latest, 2018’s Deran, an expression of hope and frustration wrapped in luscious, expansive grooves, was the first Nigerian-made album to earn a Grammy nomination (for Best World Music Album). His live shows, supported by a relentlessly rhythmic band and harmonizing backing vocalists, are a link to the other side of the world. –J.Z.

If you go: The Crocodile, March 28 at 8 p.m. (All ages; $25)

Stephanie Land: Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive

If you’re lucky enough to find it hard to imagine that one missed paycheck could plunge you into poverty, it’s time to read Maid. Stephanie Land’s best-selling memoir traces her swift transformation from a young hopeful writer living in the Pacific Northwest to a single mother cleaning toilets and scrambling to avoid homelessness. The story here is a personal take, but it speaks to the countless Americans lacking the privilege of a safety net, friends and family with an extra room, or the ability save up the first and last month’s deposit for an apartment. With a foreword by Barbara Ehrenreich, author of Nickeled and Dimed, the book joins the growing canon of contemporary stories about the working poor. For this Hugo House appearance, she’ll be in conversation with Seattle novelist Jennie Shortridge. –B.D.

If you go: Hugo House, March 28 at 7 p.m. (Free)

Kyle Abraham/A.I.M

Dancers behave as magnets in Dearest Home, the latest piece by New York City-based Kyle Abraham and his company, A.I.M. As often as they pull each other into a tight embrace, they repel each other, like two north-facing poles pushing apart. A.I.M’s signature style is in full evidence here: athletic grace blended seamlessly with gestural movements (a head tap, a handhold) and founded in tangible emotion. For this Seattle appearance, the diverse mixed bill also includes the contemplative ensemble piece Meditation: A Silent Prayer; the ceaselessly energetic duet, Drive; and INDY, a solo performed by the esteemed choreographer himself. –B.D.

If you go: The Moore Theatre, March 29-30 at 8 p.m. ($32.50-$52.50)

SAM Remix: Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer

Powwow regalia, pop music song lyrics, arrowheads, animal hides, Everlast punching bags sourced on eBay, an earring saved from high school — artist Jeffrey Gibson incorporates all manner of materials into his vibrant work, and the results are unparalleled. A citizen of the Choctaw Indian tribe with Cherokee heritage, Gibson grew up all over the U.S. and Europe, and his work exhibits influences from formal art school to queer club culture. In his new show at SAM, Like a Hammer, he shows textured sculptures, wall hangings, paintings and videos that reflect his interests, from the personal to the openly political. In all cases his work beckons the viewer’s gaze — whether to the intricate beadwork adorning a punching bag or the hole-riddled ceramic skulls on figures he saw in a dream. For maximum immersion, consider checking out the show during SAM’s Remix event, featuring music by DJ Riz, personal exhibit tours by Seattle artists such as Anthony White, dance performances and art-making opportunities. –B.D.

If you go: Seattle Art Museum, Remix: March 29, 8 p.m. - midnight. (21 and older; $15-$30) Exhibit runs through May 12. ($14.95-$24.95)

Revel in Dimes

From desert blues to delta blues: After your night in Belltown with Bombino (see above), make your way to Beacon Hill for Revel in Dimes. The quartet from Brooklyn traffics in ragged, righteous rock ’n’ roll steeped in American blues from Mississippi to Chicago, electrified with a punkish sense of urgency and concision. Lead vocalist Kia Warren came from a gospel background to inject a profoundly soulful spirit, while the rest of the band grew up on stage, gigging in and around New York state. Revel in Dimes is joined by Seattle’s own Bearaxe, another band that, like Adia Victoria and the Black Tones, resets the modern blues idiom by finding new ways to express eternal emotions — and putting fierce feminine energy at the fore. –J.Z.

If you go: Clock-Out Lounge, March 29 at 9 p.m. (21 and older; $10-$13)

Terror/Cactus, Orquestra Pacifico Tropical

This double bill features two of the most exciting bands from the Northwest’s burgeoning alt-Latinx scene, a loose-knit confederacy of young, wildly creative artists bound by a shared sense of identity more than any single sound or genre. Hidden behind stylized animal masks and speckled with psychedelic projections, Seattle’s Terror/Cactus builds man-machine jams from a foundation of cumbia, the shuffling pop-music heartbeat of the Southern Hemisphere. At their best, the shows are transportive yet earthy, weird yet uplifting. Portland-based Orquestra Pacifico Tropical eschews electronics in favor of an 11-piece band heavy on horns and percussion. Their thunderous, brassy roar complements Terror/Cactus’ digital minimalism, spanning the Latin diaspora and inciting a dance party in the process. –J.Z.

If you go: Lo-Fi, March 30 at 9 p.m. (21 and older; $8)