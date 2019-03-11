11 things to do in Seattle

Lola Gil's “Proper Education” (Courtesy of Roq La Rue Gallery)

Lola Gil: Thirsty

Los Angeles-based painter Lola Gil calls her style “narrative escapism,” and indeed, stories simmer below the surface of each canvas. As for escapism, she doesn’t let viewers get too far from reality. In “Dehydrated,” a wildfire ravages a landscape while in the foreground, an upside-down young woman spills a glass of water (we get the feeling it’s half-empty). In “Tears have Changed as Change Brings Tears,” a woman faced with a portrait of an iceberg cries tears of what appears to be hair. These surrealist swerves are what draw you into the work, which is created entirely in oil and acrylic but incorporates elements of collage. Seen together, they almost read as a mysterious storybook, stitched together by common visual themes: young women, bananas and glasses of water on the brink of spilling. -B.D.

If you go: Roq La Rue Gallery, Mar. 8 (opening event 6-9 p.m.) - Apr. 7. (Free)

G. Willow Wilson: The Bird King

When she’s not writing epic novels that mix magical realism with sociopolitical history in the name of page-turning plots (see her novel, Alif the Unseen), Seattle author G. Willow Wilson is steadily cranking out issues of the Ms. Marvel comic book series. Now she brings her bottomless imagination and meticulously crafted storytelling to a new novel, The Bird King. This time the adventure is set during the Spanish inquisition. We follow Fatima, a concubine in the Muslim court of Granada, and her friend Hassan, the palace mapmaker, who has a useful talent: he can create new lands and secret passages by drawing them into existence on a map. This comes in handy when the Spanish monarchy comes charging in, and the two find themselves fleeing to a location that exists in fairy tales. Reviewers have compared her work to heavy hitters like Neil Gaiman, J.K. Rowling, Philip Pullman and The Thousand and One Nights, so we’re betting both the book and this Capitol Hill reading will deliver.

If you go: Elliott Bay Book Company, Mar. 8 at 7 p.m. (Free)

Batsheva Dance Company: Venezuela

One of today’s most powerful influencers in contemporary dance movement, Ohad Naharin is best known for developing the style called “Gaga” (which predates and has nothing to do with the Lady). Marked by extreme flexibility combined with jagged angles and tiny articulations, Gaga is also notable for how it’s created — mirrors are forbidden, so the movement builds from within rather than without. Naharin created this piece, Venezuela, for his world-renowned Tel Aviv-based company Batsheva Dance. As is common in his work, the movement exudes an unsettling vibe, the feeling that the dancers are compelled by something dark and other that lives in all of us. It’s a rare occasion to see the group in Seattle, and after you do so you’ll start seeing ripples of Naharin’s impact in dance all around town. -B.D.

If you go: The Paramount, Mar. 9 at 8 p.m. ($35-$75)

Seattle Pro Musica: Pacific Voices

With its newest concert, Seattle Pro Musica (the longtime à cappella choral group) shows off its massive singing chops. Presenting work by contemporary Asian and Asian-American composers, members will be singing in Balinese, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Mongolian, Tagalog, Thai, Urdu (and English too). Composers on the roster include the remarkable Pulitzer Prize finalist Chen Yi, and India’s A.H. Rahman, of Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack fame. The idea for the show came from Asian American members of the choir, and the execution confirms the group’s status, under music director Karen P. Thomas, at the cutting edge of choral performance in the West. Attempting an authentic interpretation of so many languages and cultural motifs is daring, and the result should be a thrill for American ears. -Stephen Hegg

If you go: Seattle Pro Musica, Mar. 9, 7:30 p.m. at Seattle First Baptist Church, and Mar. 10, 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood. ($28-$38)

James Blake

The greater pop music world caught up to James Blake about five years ago, around the time Kanye declared the British musician his favorite new artist. Since then, the 30-year-old London-born Blake has collaborated with Beyonce, Kendrick and Andre3000 — mononymic co-signs that certify his pop chops — and released three albums of his own, culminating in Assume Form from January of this year. Each of Blake’s albums vacillates between traditional pop structures and pixelated electronic experimentation, some more successfully than others, with Blake’s acrobatic croon and minimalist piano woven through. With Assume Form, Blake walks his most alluring and accessible balancing act yet. But albums are one thing; his live-band performances achieve a level of shape shifting sound sculpture that’s nothing short of profound. -J.Z.

If you go: Moore Theatre, **Originally scheduled for Mar. 10, this show has been rescheduled to March 24 at 8 p.m. ($46-$66)