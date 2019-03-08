8 things to do in Seattle

Quinlyn Johnson: Clutter

Quinlyn Johnson’s sculptures transform the mundane into marvels. Consider "Three Cleaning Sprays," a three-part work featuring three bottles of Windex at declining levels of “full.” The handles are made of pine, the tube of steel, the liquid of concrete. It’s an ordinary thing made beautiful. When I first encountered a photograph of the work on Instagram, I recalled a book by the Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgaard, who, in the first installment of his autobiographical novel My Struggle, spends pages and pages describing his efforts to clean the home where his father drank himself to death. Littered with mold and excrement and other sundry vile, the house is grotesque. But Knausgaard transmutes the act of cleaning into something deeply felt, something artistic. He does this by relentlessly cataloging all the unremarkable things that define the act: A bucket of steaming water, a garbage bag, a roll of toilet paper, a bottle of bleach. These and other countless artless details build the architecture of the space rendered in Knausgaard’s house of horrors — and, in so doing, immerse the reader in the banal.

Far from being boring, this banality has intrigue, texture. Johnson’s carefully crafted bottles of Windex, like the Norwegian novel, feel immersive in a similar way. The same is true of other pieces — rolls of paper towel made of plaster, a wooden bottle of Elmer’s glue, a set of light switches — that will be on display (and on sale) Thursday at The Factory on Capitol Hill. Knausgaard shrouded his novel in death and achieved something intensely alive. Johnson, who is a 2019 B.F.A. candidate at Cornish College of Arts, has made sculptures that immortalize the mundane and, as a result, make life more interesting. –Mason Bryan

"Three Cleaning Sprays" 2018. (Photo courtesy of The Factory)

If you go: The Factory, March 14, 6-11 p.m. (Free)

By Design Film Festival

To the delight of documentary fans, architects and design geeks, the By Design Film Festival is upon us. A combined effort of Design in Public and Northwest Film Forum, the fest features films and workshops that explore the art of design. This year's theme is "Cross-Cultural Design Thinking," and film topics include radical Italian designers of the 1960s, the strange status of a hyperdesigned town in Brazil, and the devoted keepers of the last letterpress in Buenos Aires. Also on the roster is the West Coast premiere of Flying Monks Temple, chronicling a mountain-top wind-tunnel structure built specifically so that Chinese monks can levitate. –B.D.

If you go: By Design Film Festival at Northwest Film Forum, March 15-17, times vary. ($34-$52 for a pass)

Byron Schenkman and Friends: Mozart Violin Sonatas

Mozart’s genius was in writing melodies, which are charming but deceptively difficult in his later violin sonatas. (He started writing them at age 10.) Many young musicians struggle with the wit, humor, subtlety of the Mozartian phrase. Mozart also pioneered a sonata form where violin and piano have equal voices, rather than the conventional soloist with keyboard (or continuo) accompaniment. Legend says Mozart was often so late delivering written piano parts that he improvised in concert with his violinist partners. (Imagine!) That won’t be the case with Byron Schenkman and Friends, as they collaborate with guest violinist Jesse Irons in three sonatas from Mozart’s later work, and a sonata by Francesca Lebrun, Mozart’s contemporary. –Stephen Hegg



If you go: Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, March 17 at 7 p.m. ($10-$48)



Aziz Ansari

To be clear, this is more an interrogation of Aziz Ansari's current career status than an unreserved endorsement of his upcoming shows. Among the awful men of the entertainment world recently brought to light, I'd argue that the once-problematic comedian is among the least egregious offenders, a man who claimed to be a patient, woke feminist and was revealed to be a pushy, entitled lecher. The fact that Ansari is performing two nights at Seattle's grandest venue suggests that we, as a city, have forgiven his duplicity, but we should understand what's at stake in doing so. If it's at all possible to act out genuine humility and contrition on-stage — and to make it funny — Ansari, with his track record for relatable self-awareness, sensitive insight into the modern condition and seemingly genuine intent, could do it. But there are lingering questions: about the worth of a few laughs, the depth of individual transgression, the feasibility of collective forgiveness and the potential for societal transcendence via mass media. –J.Z.

If you go: Paramount Theater, March 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. ($35-$65)