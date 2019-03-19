After New Zealand, how to turn your thoughts, prayers into actions

Before we had a chance to roll out our prayer rugs my phone began to buzz. There had been an attack on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand; there was a video. I was overwhelmed by sadness and anger, but I knew I had to help our community here in the Pacific Northwest feel as safe as possible.

Mosques are our second home; they are where we grow up, build community, express our faith. For anyone to be afraid in a house of worship is unacceptable. I couldn’t let this hateful person take that from us for tomorrow’s Friday Jummah (prayers).

I spent the next three days connecting mosques and Muslim organizations with law enforcement, helping to schedule extra security details, sending out tip sheets for how to keep Muslim congregations alert in times of heightened danger and planning and attending vigils.

By the time I was able to slow down and check in with how I was feeling, I was surprised to notice that my sadness and anger had turned to a passionate urgency. The outpouring of support and solidarity from our community, allies, law enforcement and elected officials had been beautiful, overwhelming even.

But it’s not enough. We need more than thoughts and prayers. We need action. We need to stand together in permanent solidarity against Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism and white supremacy.

So how do we do that? Well to start, every vigil going forward should also include training, a workshop or a teach-in on the issue at hand. On Monday, at the Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS), 2,000 people showed up to grieve the victims of the Christchurch massacre, and they stayed for a 30-minute teach-in on the roots of Islamophobia and the industry that's behind spreading it throughout our country.

Next, we must demand that our elected officials not only offer statements of support (and those are important) but that they speak out and take action against the negative rhetoric that has plagued this nation’s politics for too long. The rhetoric of the past three years has led to an increase in violence, hate crimes and school bullying around the world, in our country, state, counties and cities.

We cannot tolerate politicians exploiting social division and sowing fear. Whether it is separating families through a Muslim ban, taking children away from their families at this country's borders, or dehumanizing refugees in Europe, politicians who drive these messages encourage the worst of humanity and we all suffer for it.