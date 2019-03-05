Amid measles outbreak, a battle over mandatory vaccinations

Over 200 cases of measles have been confirmed in the U.S. in the past few months. About half of them occurred in the Pacific Northwest, leading Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to declare an emergency and the state Legislature to propose further restricting, or even eliminating, inoculation exemptions. Nonetheless, opposition to mandatory vaccines remains fierce. PBS NewsHour special correspondent Cat Wise reports.

