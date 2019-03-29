Another Seattle church will protect an immigrant from deportation

Parishioners and community members gathered Friday morning to welcome Sulficio, the 37-year-old owner of a plastering and drywall company, into the church.

Michael Ramos, executive director of the Church Council of Greater Seattle, spoke about what he called an “arbitrary, unjust and cruel deportation regime,” separating families under the Trump administration.

Last year, thousands of immigrant children across the country were separated from their parents under President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy, which sought to criminally prosecute anyone who crosses the border without documentation. Despite declaring an official end to the policy, the administration has continued to separate hundreds of children from families, according to recent news reports.

“They are not strangers to us. They are part of our family,” said the Rev. Steven Thomason, dean and rector of Saint Mark’s. “All people are worthy of our love here.”

“We say yes today. We say yes to Jaime,” Thomason said to the hundreds of parishioners and community members gathered there who erupted in a round of applause.

Sulficio’s lawyer, Lori Walls of the Washington Immigration Defense Group, says under current law, despite having no criminal record, Sulficio’s only option is to apply for discretionary stays of removal. He has been applying for such “stays” since 2012. His last application, however, was denied.

In a November letter, Bryan Wilcox of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told Sulficio that although he had been awarded successive stays, such allowances “are not intended to be perpetual or never-ending.” He also noted that Sulficio had previously expressed his intention to move to Mexico if ICE denied him permission to remain in the U.S.

The family argues that they cannot relocate to Mexico and receive the proper medical care for his wife, Keiko Maruyama, who suffers from epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder from a previous abusive relationship.

There is a long history of churches operating as safe houses. The Bible refers to churches as cities of refuge where those accused of murder could safely await trial. In the 19th century, American churches hid runaway slaves. In the 1980s, hundreds of churches supported the so-called sanctuary movement in an attempt to save Central American refugees fleeing civil conflict from deportation.

Locally, in 2017, the Church Council of Greater Seattle relaunched the sanctuary movement. Churches across the country, from New York to Chicago to Seattle, have opted to hide immigrants from the government. According to World Church Service, approximately 50 people are currently taking sanctuary in a church.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement generally avoids churches because they are considered “sensitive locations,” as are schools and hospitals.

Wearing a sharp blue suit with a long-sleeve, white shirt underneath, Sulficio stood in front of the congregation and, first, apologized for his accent. English is his second language, he explained.

Dressed in all black, his wife, a naturalized citizen, stood by her husband’s side, holding on to his arm, as he spoke about what living in the U.S. had meant to him. Hard work, honesty and integrity had been keys to his success, he said.

In addition to owning his own business, Sulficio taught Latin dance. He and his wife share a love of dancing, he said, noting that the shared passion was one reason their romance had flourished 10 years ago.

As the subject turned to his son and the son's first kindergarten performance, Sulficio’s voice cracked. Sulficio said after the performance he had spotted his son searching for him and couldn’t help but think about what would happen when he could no longer support him in the same way, by attending school functions.

Although grateful for the community’s support, Sulficio said he knows the resurgence of the sanctuary movement in U.S. churches isn’t just about him, but about the millions of others “trying to find a humane solution for their immigration status.”

With tears streaming down her face, Maruyama briefly talked about “this place we call our home,” before becoming so emotional that she was almost inaudible.

The Rev. Joanne Engquist, pastor at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, a congregation that nine months ago took in an undocumented immigrant — Jose A. Robles — spoke about her experience. She described Robles as a “hardworking family man” and said sanctuary was a necessary but difficult living situation for him and others to sustain. Because he fears leaving, Robles remains at the church today.

“You are authors of this new story,” Ramos added. “In the end, justice will prevail.”

“Love wins.”