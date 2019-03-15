An artist muses on the death of his neighbor: the Viaduct
Baso Fibonacci has created art next to Seattle's Alaskan Way Viaduct for 10 years. In the first episode of The Teardown, he puts on one more show as the demolition begins.
Baso Fibonacci has lived and made art next to the Alaskan Way Viaduct for 10 years. The 90,000 cars that used the elevated highway each day served as a soundtrack and inspiration as he created new work. But the city has closed the viaduct and in a few months it will be completely torn down. What will happen to Baso and his art is an open question. But before the columns come down, the artist put on one more art show. We talk to him about the influence the elevated highway has had on his work in the first episode of our new series, The Teardown.
