This Bellevue teen wants to fight sickle cell disease with smartphones

In 2017, Interlake High School senior Eshika Saxena of Bellevue made a connection between the health-care access crisis and the smartphone boom. The then-sophomore had been interning at the University of Washington’s Ubiquitous Computing (Ubicomp) Lab for two years, where she had explored how the mobile tech in our pockets has the power to bring crucial health services to access-strapped people in as-yet-unexplored ways, especially where blood tests are involved.

Two years and many late nights later, Saxena completed HemaCam, a machine-learning web app that can employ any smartphone to diagnose sickle cell disease with 95 percent accuracy when combined with a 3D-printed microscope that attaches to a smartphone’s camera. To date, she’s received $62,000 in scholarships and awards. Most recently, Saxena and her project placed 10th out of more than 2,000 students in the national Regeneron Science Talent Search, earning her a $40,000 scholarship.

“In a lot of areas around the world it's difficult to get basic screening or medical care,” Saxena says. “Even though a microscope is a fairly common [piece of] lab equipment, it's still quite expensive and a lot of the clinics [abroad] don't have access to microscopes or enough trained professionals to screen for diseases like sickle cell. They do have access to a lot of smartphones, and a lot of smartphones are being recycled nowadays, so I just thought we could really use this powerful device that all of us have in our pockets to solve another problem.”

Saxena is now in talks to make HemaCam available to the Indian state of Odisha through a nonprofit that focuses on fighting sickle cell disease. India has lower smartphone ownership than much of the world — but all it would take is one phone per clinic to conceivably make a difference.

“Thousands of potential sickle cell patients are unable to afford screening for it, and the current screening centers [in Odisha] have been overloaded with patients and even though there's a low-cost medication, a lot of people don't know whether to take it because they haven't been diagnosed,” Saxena says.

Saxena got the idea for HemaCam while listening to inventor Manu Prakash speak at the 2017 Intel International Science Fair a few years ago. Prakash developed a foldable paper microscope that costs less than a dollar.

Saxena had been exploring smartphones’ medical use through projects at the Ubicomp lab, where mentor and UW computer science Ph.D. candidate Edward Wang developed an app to estimate hemoglobin levels using a smartphone camera. Saxena learned that microscopes are used for diagnosing many blood-related diseases: Doctors take blood smears and look at individual cells for abnormalities in shape, color and size.

“AI [artificial intelligence] has become so advanced nowadays — so I thought this could be a process that could be automated, and it would be able to help people all over the world,” Saxena says.

HemaCam’s clip-on 3D-printed microscope attaches to any smartphone camera lens. Users at a clinic simply insert a blood smear into the clip-on microscope, take a photo of it, and send it to the web application, which uses a machine-learning algorithm Saxena programmed to identify sickled red blood cells.

“One of the real challenges I had was actually finding red blood cell image data to train my models,” Saxena says. After looking for publicly available data and established databases and coming up short, she sourced 7,000 blood smears showing both healthy and sickled blood from the University of Washington. “I took images of those with my microscope and then used my software to ID each cell image, and was able to create a database large enough to train my model.”

To both reduce her product’s carbon footprint and cost, Saxena sourced the microscope lenses from discarded smartphone cameras. By reversing the lenses, she was able to achieve between 350- and 400-times magnification.

“What is fantastic about the HemaCam idea is that it aims to address the difficulties of blood examinations in low-resource situations where hematologic labs are unavailable,” Wang says. “With the combination of utilizing existing computational infrastructure, cheap augmentation, and powerful software, it would be possible to significantly reduce the number of people whose disease may go undiagnosed in the future."

Saxena’s program is most useful to adult sufferers of sickle cell who have gone undiagnosed or may have been misdiagnosed. According to Alix Dassler, of Seattle Children’s Sickle Cell Team, the majority of sickle cell patients in the United States are diagnosed soon after birth, as sickled cells tend to materialize in the afflicted within a few months. Diagnosis near birth is much less common in developing nations.

“Many believe that the estimated number of people living with sickle cell in sub-Saharan Africa and other parts of the world is much lower than reality, as people with sickle cell are not diagnosed, and thought to have passed from malaria,” says Dassler. “If they are properly diagnosed, and diagnosed early, the appropriate treatment can be initiated and lives can be saved.”