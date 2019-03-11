Fixing culverts could save the orcas — but who will pay?

A key to heading off extinction, scientists say, is improving the health of oceangoing runs of chinook salmon, the biggest, fattest and most nutritious kind of salmon and the killer whales’ main food source.

To do that, some lawmakers would like to open up more than 1,000 miles of prime inland spawning areas that are currently blocked to the fish. Even those who would rather not are feeling the pressure to do so after an order from the highest court in the land told them they had to. But the Legislature is stuck, struggling to identify a source of funding for the project.

And what is blocking all those fish? Culverts. These are the pipes and tunnels that pass under roads throughout the state, allowing water to flow downstream. It turns out that many old highway projects in the state were poorly engineered where they intersect with salmon-bearing streams and, as a result, can block the fish in a variety of ways .

This year’s legislative session marks the first time lawmakers have met to adopt a state spending plan since the U.S. Supreme Court refused last year to hear the state's appeal of lower-court rulings in favor of more than 20 Indian tribes that sued the state over the faulty culverts. The court's action left the burden for fixing the culverts squarely in legislators’ laps, with no further appeals possible. State officials had resisted the tribal claims for nearly two decades. Now they have no other option but to fund a fix.

Washington state transportation officials estimate upward of $3.1 billion more is needed to rectify past mistakes. That’s beyond the several hundred million dollars already spent or allocated for fish passage improvements since a 2013 federal court order in favor of the tribes.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez had found that the state had a duty under treaties from the mid-1850s to repair or replace culverts, opening up roughly 1,000 miles of stream habitat for salmon runs by 2030. Tribes depend on the fish for both economic and cultural reasons.

That order, which the Supreme Court let stand, requires the state to remove potentially more than 900 culverts on state properties by 2030 and more in later years. The state estimates it can meet Martinez's order to restore access to 90 percent of the blocked habitat by fixing about 415 fish-passage barriers.

This is a familiar posture for legislators, who faced similar orders from the state’s high court in 2012 to fix school funding, which ultimately led to a contempt-of-court finding and fines.

But just as that solutions took years to resolve, and is still not fully carried out, the culverts case has dragged on since tribes first turned to the courts in 2001. Meanwhile, the state Department of Transportation has been repairing or removing fish barriers since the 1990s.

In what looked like a potentially major step forward, Gov. Jay Inslee in December proposed to spend more than $1 billion over the next two years on orca and salmon recovery, including ongoing commitments to improve Puget Sound water quality and fish habitat.

Inslee's proposed budget included $275 million specifically targeted for culverts. Inslee's plan also provided long-term funds. Based on Department of Transportation estimates, the outlay could balloon to $726 million per two-year budget cycle in future years.

But while tribes hailed the effort to move forward and provide permanent sources of funds, the proposal to ramp up the pace of projects over a few years has tribes worried. They would like to see more money invested right away, with the hope of getting results – specifically better fish runs – sooner.

“To delay necessary funding will only make it more difficult for the [s]tate to satisfy the requirements of the (court order) and fails to address in a timely fashion the restoration of our rapidly declining salmon and orca resources in Washington ecosystems,” wrote Lorraine Loomis, chair of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, in a Jan. 31 letter to Inslee and legislative leaders.

Loomis added that the issue is “critical not only to the treaty tribes, but also to all Washingtonians.''

The state’s progress has been slow. As of the end of 2018, the state said it had fixed 66 of the 992 faulty culverts at issue since 2013, or about 11 a year. In order to make the court-imposed deadline, that pace would have to pick up to about 84 fixes per year.

The state has been replacing faulty culverts, but not fast enough. (Courtesy of the Washington Department of Transportation)

But as state legislators move into the second half of their 105-day session, Inslee's proposal is going nowhere fast. And no clear politically palatable alternative is taking shape. The House Capital Budget Committee is scheduled to take up the issue Thursday.

It is increasingly likely that lawmakers will take a piecemeal approach. If that happens, it will be similar to the incremental funding they have provided in budget cycles since the injunction — going from about $27 million for stand-alone fish-passage projects in 2013-15 to $70 million in 2015-17 and closer to $109 million in 2017-19. All those numbers pale in comparison to Inslee’s proposal.

Though minority Republicans oppose new taxes, the Inslee approach relies on exactly that. The Democratic governor proposed to change sales tax formulas for real estate, requiring a higher tax rate on high-end property transactions, such as commercial projects, and lower rates for less expensive ones valued at less than $250,000. Overall, that scheme could produce more than $200 million a year in added revenue.

House Democrats have considered changing the tax rates on property sales in the past, and are proposing it again this year. But the Democrats are considering using that money to cover housing programs and other operations costs of government, not fixing culverts.

The Senate may be more open to Inslee's idea. Senate Ways & Means Committee Chair Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, said all funding ideas remain on the table as the Senate waits to see how the various ideas fare.

Rolfes said it is possible that a solution to pay for orca recovery and culverts includes some money from all three of the state’s major budgets — the operating budget, the capital or construction budget, and transportation.

There is one approach that would provide new permanent transportation funds for culverts and other road or transportation infrastructure projects. This is a carbon-tax and gas-tax bill pushed by Sen. Steve Hobbs, D-Lake Stevens, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee.

Hobbs’ plan, which includes controversial fees on new construction projects, specifically would cover culvert costs and pay for major highway projects such as a bridge over the Columbia River and new electrified ferries.

Hobbs says he is open to amending Senate Bill 5971 , which cleared its first big hurdle March 6. The legislation received approval on a largely party-line vote in the Transportation Committee and was sent to the Rules Committee, which determines if or when it can move to the full Senate floor for action.

The measure has plenty of detractors. Republicans, including Sen. Curtis King of Yakima, are dead set against a carbon tax, saying it could increase fuel costs for motorists and truckers.