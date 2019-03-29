Forging a STEM career when you grew up asking, 'What are we eating today?'

I really felt [the difference] more when I got out of my bubble, out of the city and into college, and went to UCLA. I remember the first week of class — I still remember it pretty vividly — taking my first chemistry class and realizing how underprepared I was, realizing that everybody else understood the basic processes of what atoms are, and how they arrange and orbital shells. I realized that I didn't even have the basic skills of understanding what chemistry was, so I had to drop that course right away, which is hard when you’re in your first week of college.

My grades were pretty bad that first year, to be completely honest. I got almost all C’s, and it was really rough to think, "I will not get the career I want at this rate."

Tracie Delgado in her office at Northwest University in Kirkland on March 4, 2019. Delgado has been teaching since 2011. "Teaching the kids the future of science, I love it," she says.

Forming a community, getting plugged in with mentors and programs for minorities who come from disadvantaged backgrounds basically saved my academic trajectory. By the time I graduated, I left with all A’s. It was a gradual process of learning basic skills, life skills, to be a student and studying and things like that, and just recompensating for [my] deficiencies.

There was a lot of pressure and, in some ways, good pressure, to make something good out of myself. If I could do it, then my siblings could do it and they could all get a better life. So that December Christmas break, I took a chemistry textbook a high school science teacher let me borrow and I reviewed it before taking college chemistry again in the winter quarter of UCLA.

I think my mom wanted me to be a medical doctor. I think most Hispanic moms do. But, in general, she wanted me to get a good degree and get a job, but also, you know, basically financially support myself and get out of poverty.

I thought I just wanted to become a scientist. That was my career goal, just do science, not as much teach.

The hard part of the community in the sciences was to find other scientists who are like me. You know, coming from this disadvantaged background. It doesn't always have to be the same ethnic origin, but most of the time it is.

Tracie Delgado does a demonstration for a group of students in her biochemistry lab at Northwest University in Kirkland on March 28, 2019.

There’s an elitism in STEM in the sense that you see other people who didn't have to babysit their siblings or worry about, “What are we eating today?” In that way, it’s apples and oranges. You’re in two completely different categories, where it seems one category always makes it and this other one doesn't. I think for me, to give back is to continue mentoring other students who come from those backgrounds.

I'm involved in the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in the Sciences (SACNAS). It's a national society of thousands of minority scientists coming together. We not only provide support to one another through our own disciplines and scientific fields, but we also provide support to one another in our daily lives and to students. I went to my first SACNAS conference when I was a junior undergraduate at UCLA. I went from treasurer to vice-president to president over time.

There’s this story they always tell at the conference that you hear from the founders about where it started. About seven scientists of color — and these were Native Americans and Chicanos — were at a big science conference and they all, of course, gravitated towards each other ’cause they’re like each other, right? You know, came from similar backgrounds and such. And they were riding an elevator, and apparently, one of them joked and said, "If this elevator were to fail and break down, and we were all to die, we would have gotten rid of all of the Ph.D. scientists of color." Because they were they only ones at the conference.

It was a joke, but in seriousness, it sparked this question: “What should we do about that? That's actually pretty bad. If we all died, it's over. There's no other people.” Right? And so, they started a society. It started with 20 people, and now we're at 4,000 people who annually attend the conference.