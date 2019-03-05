Magnolia's 13-year fight over affordable housing nears a truce

The Seattle Office of Housing’s latest proposal is to build 238 units of affordable housing for a range of incomes. Catholic Housing Services will build and operate 85 studio apartments for seniors and veterans exiting homelessness. Known as supportive housing, it will have onsite staff to assist residents. Catholic Housing will also build 100 one-, two- and three-bedroom rental apartments for households earning up to 60 percent of area median income, or about $60,000 a year for a family of four. Habitat for Humanity will build 52 townhomes available to purchase by households earning up to 80 percent of area median income, or $80,250 for a family of four. Such low-income housing is nearly unheard of in Magnolia, where Zillow puts the median home sales price at $937,000 and rents for a two-bedroom apartment around $3,000 a month.

About 22 acres of the 34-acre site will be managed by Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation. Five acres of that land are currently forested and will be added to Discovery Park. Roughly 13 acres will be used for passive recreation and 6 acres will be home to two new sports fields. One existing maintenance building on the north end of the site will be reused as a Parks Department maintenance facility.

All told, the housing will cost nearly $87 million, the bulk of which is the price of construction. It will be funded by a mix of local, state, federal and private sources. That is no small sum, but it comes at a considerable discount. Because the city is building low-income housing on the site, the federal government is almost giving away the land. Habitat for Humanity will, in fact, pay $0 for the land, Catholic Housing will pay a little over $1 million for acquisition.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Emily Alvarado, policy and equitable development manager at the Office of Housing, told Crosscut. “In a growing city there are few locations where we can make significant investments like this and do it in a way where it’s complemented by community priorities like parks and open space.”

Monday night’s public meeting was one of the last steps Seattle’s Office of Housing needed to take before they finalize the plan and pass it along to the Seattle City Council. If the city is finally able to move forward with its plan, it will be a moment more than a decade in the making. The 34-acre Fort Lawton site was kept as an Army Reserve center after the rest of the former military installation was deeded to the city and converted into Discovery Park in 1972. In 2005, the Department of Defense began plans to decommission the center. The site’s six buildings, roads, parking lots and incinerator stack have sat unused since 2011, when the Army official moved out.

Under the federal Base Realignment and Closure Act, Seattle was eligible to take ownership of the land for low to no cost if they redeveloped the site with homeless housing or as parkland. In 2008, the city proposed building a mix of homeless housing and market-rate apartments on the site. The Magnolia Neighborhood Planning Council sued the city, saying it had not sufficiently analyzed the environmental impact of the project. The King County Superior Court sided with the neighborhood group in 2009, as did the state Court of Appeals in 2010. By that point, the city had decided that because of the recession, the market-rate housing in their plan would no longer be feasible and the project was shelved.

Over the next eight years, the real estate market recovered while the city’s homeless population increased dramatically. In 2017, the city got the ball rolling again, but was shortly thereafter sued by Magnolia neighborhood activist Campbell and the Discovery Park Community Alliance. This time, however, a hearing examiner sided with the city, allowing the plan to move forward.