Man used as proof that ‘Seattle Is Dying’ tells his story

“If you take any number of folks who need a walker and set them up on a sidewalk, see how they get up,” said Bess.

Champagne has been homeless before — chronically so, in fact — but he is not homeless now. For 3 1/2 years he’s lived in a small apartment in Interbay, across the street from Whole Foods. His building is called Interbay Place and is one of the Downtown Emergency Service Center’s permanent supportive housing projects, which means staff is available at all hours. He pays $265 a month to live there, a sum paid from the disability checks he receives as a result of a bipolar diagnosis.

In some ways, what KOMO captured was actually a success for Champagne: He'd traveled the two miles to Target that day to buy his detergent. It was an act of independence and the culmination of years of work from a team of case managers who had gained his trust, brought him inside and built a community of support around him.

But that’s not the person Champagne saw in the clip.

“It makes me look like a waste case,” he said. “When someone says that I’m like that most of the time, it offends me, it really does,” he added. “It really does. Because that’s not who I am.”

Champagne is originally from Louisiana. From 1994 to 2000 he traveled north and west to Petersburg, Alaska, to work in the fishing industry during the summer, mostly processing fish. He would live at home with his parents between seasons.

Things got difficult in 2001, beginning with the death of his mother in February. He drank more heavily and took more opiate pills in the aftermath, which led to a fight with his father, who kicked him out. He would be homeless for many years after, still taking pills and using small amounts of heroin.

Champagne moved to Seattle, a place he’d come to know when traveling to Alaska, in 2009. When Bess, the case manager at DESC, first met him several years later, he said that Champagne struggled with delusions.

“We started out on a very low level of reinventing himself and feeling comfortable in the community,” said Bess. “He was generally curled up in the fetal position somewhere, afraid.”

It took six months to gain Champagne’s trust enough to begin discussing options for housing and benefits, said Bess. But as that trust built, they began talking about alcohol and substance abuse management, food stamps, Social Security. There were struggles, to be sure — emergency rooms hesitated to give him medication for his sciatic pain out of fear he would abuse the pills. But together, said Bess, they were making progress.

In 2015, Champagne moved into Interbay Place, one of more than a dozen permanent supportive housing projects managed by DESC, a nonprofit service provider in Seattle. The facilities are geared toward those considered the hardest to house, often with mental health or substance abuse issues. The philosophy is to achieve housing first so everything else is more manageable.