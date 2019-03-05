A space pioneer charts a course for future astronauts

He became a satellite countdown controller, worked on classified missions and earned a position with the competitive Manned Spaceflight Engineer program. While training as an astronaut, he witnessed the faces of NASA’s space shuttle program shift to include women and minorities, along with the white men who first inspired him. Finally, Holder found himself on the doorstep of his dream: He was chosen to train as a payload specialist for an upcoming spaceflights.

Holder never made it. Before he got the chance to launch, the Challenger exploded, killing seven and sending a nation reeling. As a once-proud space program took time to mourn and regroup, his mission was canceled.

But Holder’s sky-bound dreams took on a different dimension, first at Boeing and then as the head of his own aerospace consulting firm, based in Renton. Now, he hopes other kids can look to him and see they have a place in science, engineering and exploration — no matter how unpredictable the path.

He hopes they can look up and say, “That one looks like me.”