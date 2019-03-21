A swarm of starlings invades a Seattle gallery

In 1890, amateur ornithologist Eugene Schieffelin thought it would be marvelous to import all the birds mentioned in Shakespeare to the United States. So he did, under the auspices of the American Acclimitization Society, a voguish New York City group dedicated to introducing European flora and fauna to America for reasons both aesthetic and utilitarian. Most of the Shakespearean birds (nightingales, skylarks) died. But the 60 European starlings released in Central Park took to the place, and are considered the progenitors of the 200 million starlings that now swarm and swoop across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

When it comes to invasive species, starlings are superstars. That’s why Seattle artist Markel Uriu chose them as the centerpiece in her new solo show, An Object Lesson, at Hedreen Gallery on the Seattle University campus. Uriu’s multimedia work explores the concept of invasive species — whether introduced deliberately by human hands or inadvertently, as when species hitch a ride on human transportation — and the implications of, as she puts it, “how our culture manifests on the landscape.”

A week before her show opens, Uriu’s personal landscape (in the form of her car) has been infested with 5,000 paper starling cutouts. But like Schieffelin, she brought this upon herself. These initial starlings will reproduce like European rabbits (also invasive), as Uriu needs some 12,000 starling simulacra for her plan to invade the gallery with a murmuration (the mellifluous moniker for a flock of starlings).

“I’m thinking about the consequences of … a whim,” Uriu says. “You have a whole new species integrated into the North American ecosystem, all because someone loved Shakespeare and wanted to enrich the landscape with that culture. I’m trying to depict the weight of that.”

How do you make a murmuration? Uriu started with 60 dead starlings — or rather, starling skins. “Oh, no, I couldn’t afford whole birds,” she says, as if that’s obvious. So where does one purchase a large number of starling pelts, with heads and feathers attached? “Fly fishing websites,” she says. “Doing sculpture and installation really expands my world,” Uriu adds, laughing. “I know nothing about fly fishing but they must go through a lot of birds. They have whole pages of just bird skins.”

In her tiny Georgetown studio, jets roaring low overhead, Uriu picks up a cardboard box from a shelf, next to a pile of rabbit pelts from a previous project. She opens it to reveal a soft but grisly sight, 60 black starlings, or more like starling casings. They look almost alive, nesting.

For the installation, she scanned each of them on a flatbed scanner, then programmed a die-cut machine to carve out the 60 slightly varied body shapes. Once at the Hedreen, she began pinning the paper cutouts to a black fishnet she had hung from the ceiling in a cloudlike shape that mimics a mumuration’s amoebic form. When finished, she’ll have added the actual starling skins to the paper swarm, the effect of which is that the fake birds have somehow spawned real ones.

Uriu, 30, is a deep researcher who thinks in layered concepts — but she’s not without a sense of humor about the more peculiar aspects of her art. She laughs remembering the shocked security guard who encountered her midstarling-scan one night, during her recent term as Amazon Artist in Residence. A graduate of Whitman College, she moved to Seattle five years ago after a stint in New York City. Talking about her work, Uriu gets tangled up in tangents about the remarkable history she’s uncovered, a new theory she just read about, and the connections she’s making between environmental concerns, globalism, colonialism, technology and her own experience as a “yonsei,” a fourth-generation Japanese American.