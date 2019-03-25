WA House Democrats look to tax ‘extraordinary profits’ to pay for education, mental health

On Monday, House Democrats released a new two-year budget that would include about $1.4 billion in additional taxes to help pay for some of their desired programs.

The House’s $52.6-billion spending proposal represents more than an $8 billion increase over the two-year budget the Legislature approved in 2017. Leaders in the Senate, which is also controlled by Democrats, are expected to release a different spending plan in the coming days.

The House proposal would rely on a mixture of new taxes, including a tax on “extraordinary profits,” to pay for about $2.3 billion in new policy investments.

That $2.3 billion comes on top of a roughly $5.8 billion spending increase House Democrats say is needed to maintain existing programs.

House leaders said most of the new revenue that has filled state coffers in the past two years — about $4 billion — is needed to finish phasing in K-12 education investments the Legislature already approved in 2017. Those investments were part of the Legislature's answer to a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling known as McCleary, which found that the state was failing to provide enough money for K-12 schools. The case came to an end last year, when the high court ruled the Legislature had met its constitutional obligations.

But lawmakers across the political spectrum have agreed the McCleary deal fell short when it came to adequately paying for some K-12 needs, including special education. The plan the House released Monday would invest about $70 million more in special education over the next two years.

While Republican minority leaders have argued no new taxes should be needed to pay for those programs and others, House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, forcefully rejected that premise Monday.

“Don’t be fooled when they say that we have $4.5 billion to spend on new things, because it is absolutely not true,” Sullivan told reporters.

The cornerstone of the House Democrats’ tax package would be a 9.9 percent tax on the sale of high-valued assets, such as stocks and bonds, which they are calling a tax on “extraordinary profits.” It is similar to past Democratic proposals to tax capital gains, but would apply only to profits above $100,000, or above $200,000 for married couples, a higher threshold than the capital-gains tax Gov. Jay Inslee proposed in his budget package last December.