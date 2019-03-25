WA House Democrats look to tax ‘extraordinary profits’ to pay for education, mental health
A new $52.6 billion budget proposal would rely on about $1.4 billion in new taxes over the next two years.
Budget writers at the state Capitol caught a bit of luck last week: They learned they would have about $860 million in extra revenue to work with as they craft the state’s next two-year budget.
Yet Democratic leaders in Washington’s House say that’s still not enough money to cover all of the state’s priorities, which include investing more in mental health services, higher education, early learning programs and K-12 schools.
On Monday, House Democrats released a new two-year budget that would include about $1.4 billion in additional taxes to help pay for some of their desired programs.
The House’s $52.6-billion spending proposal represents more than an $8 billion increase over the two-year budget the Legislature approved in 2017. Leaders in the Senate, which is also controlled by Democrats, are expected to release a different spending plan in the coming days.
The House proposal would rely on a mixture of new taxes, including a tax on “extraordinary profits,” to pay for about $2.3 billion in new policy investments.
That $2.3 billion comes on top of a roughly $5.8 billion spending increase House Democrats say is needed to maintain existing programs.
House leaders said most of the new revenue that has filled state coffers in the past two years — about $4 billion — is needed to finish phasing in K-12 education investments the Legislature already approved in 2017. Those investments were part of the Legislature's answer to a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling known as McCleary, which found that the state was failing to provide enough money for K-12 schools. The case came to an end last year, when the high court ruled the Legislature had met its constitutional obligations.
But lawmakers across the political spectrum have agreed the McCleary deal fell short when it came to adequately paying for some K-12 needs, including special education. The plan the House released Monday would invest about $70 million more in special education over the next two years.
While Republican minority leaders have argued no new taxes should be needed to pay for those programs and others, House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, forcefully rejected that premise Monday.
“Don’t be fooled when they say that we have $4.5 billion to spend on new things, because it is absolutely not true,” Sullivan told reporters.
The cornerstone of the House Democrats’ tax package would be a 9.9 percent tax on the sale of high-valued assets, such as stocks and bonds, which they are calling a tax on “extraordinary profits.” It is similar to past Democratic proposals to tax capital gains, but would apply only to profits above $100,000, or above $200,000 for married couples, a higher threshold than the capital-gains tax Gov. Jay Inslee proposed in his budget package last December.
That tax proposal would raise about $780 million in the current 2019-21 budget cycle and $1.9 billion in the upcoming 2021-23 budget cycle.
House Rep. Gael Tarleton, D-Seattle, said about 13,400 people would pay the tax, which she said equates to about 0.4 percent of the state’s population.
Another part of the House Democratic plan would charge higher taxes on owners of high-value real estate when they sell their property. Their proposal would increase the real-estate excise tax on properties above $1.5 million, while lowering the tax rate for properties selling for $500,000 or less. That plan will raise about $130 million through 2021.
An increase in business and occupation taxes on some large businesses, most likely including Amazon and Microsoft, would help pay for about $427 million in college and workforce education programs in the next two years, House Democratic leaders said.
The House Democratic budget would also be bolstered by about $68 million that would come from ending certain tax exemptions.
Other key spending elements in the House plan include about $426 million for school employee health benefits, along with more than $150 million for behavioral health programs, including increasing staffing at the troubled Western State Hospital in Lakewood.
The House budget would also pay for already-negotiated raises for state employees.
Republicans are likely to vehemently oppose the plan. In an email this past weekend, state Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, said the billions in additional state revenues since 2017 are “more than sufficient to cover our priorities” without new taxes.
It’s unclear how the House proposal will fare in the Senate, where even some Democrats have expressed reticence about past capital gains tax proposals that targeted sales of stocks and bonds.
Ultimately, the final budget will have to be negotiated between the two chambers. Monday’s proposal is likely quite different from what will eventually emerge as the final product.
The current state legislative session is scheduled to end April 28.
This story will be updated.