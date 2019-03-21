Why WA's data-privacy bill might not go far enough

The European Union has been a leader when it comes to data protection, adopting robust regulations that took effect last May. In the U.S., California lawmakers followed suit last year, passing a bill that was signed into law in June 2018.

Now, Washington lawmakers are considering their own regulation, likening their efforts to these existing regulatory regimes. In January, state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, said his proposal to address how companies collect and share internet users' data “is designed to take those best practices from around the world."

Yet privacy advocates say the proposals advancing in Washington are significantly weaker than either California or the EU’s regulations, and wouldn't go nearly as far when it comes to protecting consumers.

Though the legislation that recently passed the Washington State Senate, SB 5376, has been billed as similar to the California and European Union laws, a few key differences are making some groups question whether Washington's approach would be as effective.

One of their concerns is whether companies would truly be required to delete customer data when a customer requests that they do so.

“If you look at the California law, it is super simple: It says when the consumers ask for this, you’ve got to delete the data. And that’s just not the case here,” said Shankar Narayan, director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington's Technology and Liberty Project. “This is really crafted so only the most egregious conduct has requirements to act, and even that, with the number of exemptions, is far from a guarantee.”

Carlyle disputed that characterization, saying many of the exceptions in his bill are for small businesses, or pertain to data already covered under federal privacy regulations. He said some critics of the bill are making "the perfect the enemy of the good."

"The activists and the privacy folks have the wonderful luxury of being absolute purists and I respect that. That’s their job," Carlyle said.

But, he said, "The idea that we shouldn’t take this dramatic step forward because it isn’t giving the ability to a consumer to have any data deleted in any format, by any company, globally, at any time ... is not a realistic scenario."

Another factor that is fostering suspicion among privacy advocates: Microsoft is publicly supporting the bill and has played a significant role in helping shape it. Amazon has also been involved in back-and-forth discussions, Carlyle said recently.

“This came from tech companies, and it should not be surprising it is permissive,” Narayan said. He called many of the bill’s provisions “feel-good language that doesn’t actually get to where we need to be on data privacy.”

The Center for Democracy and Technology, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., wrote a letter to members of the state Senate’s budget committee last month saying the measure puts too much faith in corporations that have not shown themselves to be worthy of that trust.