8 things to do in Seattle

Preston Singletary and Ginny Ruffner

"Fire Hawk" by Preston Singletary. (Courtesy of Traver Gallery)

Tlingit glass artist Preston Singletary is one of Seattle’s art superstars. Skillfully combining two art forms the region is known for — Northwest Coast Native art and glass — he creates sculptures that feel both ancient and fully contemporary. For this new body of work, The Illuminated Forest, Singletary finds inspiration in Tlingit tales of the shaman’s realm. The thick, glass objects, carved in traditional formline style, reflect the animals (both real and supernatural) of the forest and the vital natural resources found within. These hawks, bears and birds moving among trees and bodies of water seem to glow from within — so brightly you wonder if there’s a light bulb hidden within (there isn’t). It’s the perfect complement to the other Seattle art superstar on view at Traver: Ginny Ruffner, whose show, Flora and Fauna, reveals her endless well of creativity when it comes to forming glass into twisty-turny new shapes that seem sourced from outer space. –B.D.

If you go: Traver Gallery through April 27. Artist talk April 20, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Free.)

Bushwick Book Club: Parable of Talents

Each month, the literature-loving music nerds of the Bushwick Book Club create and perform original songs inspired by a book. (The group started in New York — hence the name — and now has chapters in several cities.) This month’s performances spring from Parable of Talents, by sci-fi writer Octavia Butler, who lived in Lake Forest Park until her death in 2006. The story (published in 1998) is set in a dystopian future where a fundamentalist Christian sect, “Christian America,” has come into power and is set on wiping out all other religions, at all costs. So, you know, a totally improbable plot. The evening’s host is the one and only DJ Riz Rollins of KEXP, who brings together guest musicians and performers, including Reggie Garrett, Om Johari, Okanomode, Tiffany Wilson and Nikkita Oliver. –B.D.

If you go: Bushwick Book Club at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. ($10)

Queer, Mama. Crossroads

“All the world’s a stage,” Shakespeare said. “And all the men and women merely players.” So how come such a comparatively piddling number of women (and women’s stories) appear on stage? Recent studies show that, despite decades of fighting for equity, women are still underrepresented in theatrical storylines, stage roles and stage crews. If you’re female and a person of color, those numbers shrink further. And if you’re female, POC and queer? Oof. All of which is to say three cheers to Seattle writer Anastacia-Renee, whose new play, Queer, Mama. Crossroads, stages the stories of six queer Black women, three of whom have died violently (and whose names reflect their status in society: Invisible 1, No Hashtag and Forgotten). More poetic than narrative, the portraits painted are nonetheless affecting — and offer a glimpse of how truly diverse theater might play out. –B.D.

If you go: Annex Theatre, through May 4, 7:30 p.m. ($15-$40)

Makaya McCraven

Thank you, Earshot Jazz, for continuing to bring the world's most progressive musicians to Seattle year after year. And thank you, Royal Room, for providing those musicians with a uniquely cool and comfortable place to make their magic. Tonight it's Makaya McCraven, the 35-year-old, London-born drummer who's equal parts traditional bandleader and cutting-edge producer. McCraven approaches traditional jazz with a hip-hop mindset, "sampling" influences ranging from African percussion, prog rock and underground electronica on the way to a wholly contemporary, boundary-pushing form of improvised music. Ambitious recordings like Universal Beings and In the Moment collect snippets from globe-spanning sessions into mesmerizing collections that only hint at McCraven's prowess — which, naturally, is best understood live. –J.Z.

If you go: Royal Room, April 19. ($20)

Teleclere EP release party

In the early 1980s, Tony Benton was barely into his 20s when he and a few South Seattle friends recorded a handful of soul and R&B recordings under the name Teleclere. Benton was fascinated by the cutting-edge musical technology of the era, chiefly synthesizers and drum machines, and Teleclere put them to use alongside the standard bass, drums and guitar for a smoothed-out, experimental sound that fused organic with electronic. Teleclere songs like "Special" and "Fantasy Love" were relegated to posterity as Benton went on to a decadeslong career in radio and community organizing until the rabid collectors at London-based Fantasy Love Records discovered them and issued the Fantasy Love EP worldwide last month. Tonight Benton brings the original band together for a one-time performance to celebrate the vinyl release. DJ Mr. Supreme, owner of one of the most impressive vinyl collections in the world, opens. You don't know Seattle music history until you've dug this deep. –J.Z.

If you go: Rumba Notes, 6 p.m., April 20. (Free)