9 things to do in Seattle

Merce Cunningham Centennial Celebration

Stephen Petronio Company dancers Davalois Fearon and Nicholas Sciscione in Merce Cunninham's Rainforest. (Courtesy of IMDB)

Born and raised in Centralia, Washington, legendary choreographer Merce Cunningham discovered a love of dance in a childhood tap class taught by Mrs. Maude Barrett. He went on to study at Cornish College of the Arts, where he was spotted by none other than Martha Graham, who invited him to join her company. You could say, “The rest is history,” but Cunningham’s legacy lives on in the present, as his works continue to be performed. (He died in 2009.) This week the University of Washington honors the groundbreaking artist with two events: a premiere screening of the brand new documentary, If the Dancer Dances, in which dancers work to restage Cunningham’s iconic “RainForest” (1968); and an informal performance by UW and Cornish dance students exploring the choreographer’s particular form of movement. Happy birthday to a true game changer. –B.D.

If you go: Screening : Henry Art Gallery, April 11, 7 p.m. Performance : Henry Art Gallery, April 13, 2 p.m. (Both free with website pre-registration)

Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission

Buzz Aldrin's gloves. (Courtesy of Museum of Flight)

Excitement and events are increasing for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this summer (even a black hole has shown up for the occasion). The Museum of Flight is celebrating with a new exhibit, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission, featuring the actual command module (Columbia) that landed on the moon in July 1969. Seattle marks the touring show’s only West Coast appearance, and the museum has amped up the content with its own artifacts from the Space Race, including a cosmonaut suit, a Sputnik satellite, and items from the Seattle engineers involved in the monumental achievement. Stay tuned for the museum’s big, moon-filled festival in July. –B.D.

If you go: Museum of Flight , April 13 - Sept. 2. ($16-25 general admission, plus $10 special exhibit tickets.)



Language Rooms

As one actor, George Sayah, put it: producing Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi’s Language Rooms at Inscape seems “poetic.” The play explores immigration, Islamophobia and detention, with comedic elements that loosen the tension in this workplace drama that is anything but traditional. The boxy five-story brick Inscape building is a decommissioned U.S. Immigration Station and Assay Office, once home to incarcerated immigrants whose stories are now immortalized in a permanent installation. “I felt like our first day here, as I walked through the halls, it was meaningful, as you think about the thousands and thousands of immigrants that have walked through here,” said Sayah, who plays the role of Ahmed, a terrorist interrogator. Language Rooms will be produced in what used to be the citizenship ceremony room, where the playwright himself became a U.S. citizen. “It’s a play about immigration and it’s happening in a place where immigration happened, where both fears, hopes and dreams lived, which echoes the story that exists in the play,” said actor Hisam Goueli during a recent rehearsal. –Agueda Pacheco Flores



If you go: Slate Theatre at Inscape, April 12 - May 4 ($20)

Gin Hammond: Returning the Bones

Gin Hammond didn’t meet her Aunt Bebe (Carolyn Beatrice Montier) until Hammond, a Bellevue actor and teacher, was in her 20s. But Bebe’s life story was so compelling that years later she created and performed a solo show about her. At Erickson Theatre through April 14, the Book-It Rep staging of Returning the Bones comes through as a warm, charming, thoughtful profile of a plucky child who loves books, gamely assists her father (the only Black physician in their Ohio town, and a civil rights activist), and who, after some ambivalence, chooses to become a doctor herself. Hammond plays her aunt, other relatives, and luminaries Bebe meets, such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Eleanor Roosevelt. The piece gains drama as Bebe’s horizons widen on a study trip to Europe just after World War II. There she encounters less racial prejudice, samples new cuisines and cultures, and visits a Nazi death camp where the stench of burned bodies lingers. Hammond is also writing a book about her aunt, but the 90-minute Returning the Bones is a fine introduction to an admirable woman.​ -Misha Berson

If you go: Erickson Theatre, Through April 14 ($35)

Pacific Northwest Ballet: A Midsummer Night's Dream

A Midsummer Night's Dream at PNB. (Photo by Angela Sterling)

A fairy kingdom. A mischief maker. A love potion that leads to romance with a donkey-headed man. The comedy of Shakespeare meets the beauty of Balanchine in this classic balletic adaptation of one of the Bard’s zanier tales. The PNB production, staged by founding artistic director Francia Russell, features exclusive costumes and sets — a Northwest vibe punctuated with sparkly insect headpieces — by Martin Pakledinaz. It’s also one of the last chances you’ll have to see principal dancer Rachel Foster perform, as she’s just announced her retirement at the end of the season. (See casting for the dates Foster will perform the role of Hermia.) As silly as it is enchanting, Midsummer serves as a marvelous spring bouquet. –B.D.