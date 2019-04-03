Booming Bothell says goodbye to quaint Country Village

But in recent weeks, shoppers from all around Seattle and the Puget Sound have returned here to say goodbye to the beloved landmark, which has hosted hundreds of festivals and events, including a seasonal local farmers market for the past 14 years. For nearly 40 years, Country Village has been an artisan center with specialty shops featuring everything from porcelain dolls to wood-crafted birdcages, custom knives and hand-lathed pens.

The Country Village Shops in Bothell on March 22, 2019.

“These quaint streets and shops amid countryside — there’s nothing like it anywhere,” said Kris Seitz, an ardent antiquer from Kenmore, as she strolled down one of the meandering Country Village paths with her husband, Don.

Marketed as“a whimsical world of shopping, home decor, one-of-a-kind toys, gifts, restaurants, antiques, and more!” Country Village once sat on a 13-acre parcel of woods and wetlands in unincorporated Snohomish County. That was before it officially became part of this former logging and farming town 15 miles northeast of Seattle, before Bothell became the booming suburb it is today, with its rapidly expanding biotech and biomedical offices.

Half of that parcel has been cleared for 98 luxury modern townhomes. The rest — a 7.7-acre settlement of old storefronts and houses, including a Milk Shed once dedicated to milking cows and a building with an old-fashioned waterwheel — is slated to be razed for as many as 114 townhomes, billed as “Urbane Village.”

Some of the 45 businesses have already relocated, and even the village’s 13 famous wandering chickens have been “rehomed.” But most of the remaining shop owners are packing up to leave, destinations unknown.

Standing out front at the gates there's a 16-foot polka-dotted chicken with a checkered future, too.

Why couldn’t some rich person swoop in and buy the town? mused people on social media. “I still cannot believe someone wealthy who cared about the community would not buy that property and keep it going,” wrote a member on the Bothell Community Facebook page.

“Some people just say, ‘it’s a sign of the times,’” said retired schoolteacher-turned-activist Gavin Wissler. But Wissler, who, with other community members, secured more than 25,000 signatures on several petitions to “Save Country Village,” still holds out hope for an angel investor to buy out the current buyer.

She also hopes parts of the village — like the 1901 Whitehouse Antiques & Candy Shoppe building and its carriage house — can be preserved.

With the final sale in June all but assured, however, most shopkeepers and visitors are resigned to this top tourism destination closing.

That hasn’t been popular. “They’re killing the culture here,” said Don Seitz. “This is something so unique in its own way. All of the history of this area is being erased.”

Behind her desk in the Old Still building, so-named for a moonshine still that was said to be buried there (but never located), Leeann Tesorieri manages the leased shops that were scheduled to close this week. “We’ve always valued and promoted the historical properties,” she says, “because people are always interested in these things, whether others value them or not.”