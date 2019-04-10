Could this plan tame Washington's wildfires — and pay for it, too?

The state imported 45 firefighters from Australia to help fight fires in 2018, according to the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

But state officials don’t think they should have to go to such lengths in the future. Hilary Franz, the state’s commissioner of public lands, says Washington must take steps to both build up the state’s ability to fight fires locally and thin Washington’s overgrown forests, so flames are less likely to spread.

“One way or another, we’re going to pay for our wildfires and our dying forests,” said Franz, a Democrat who leads DNR. “And the question is, are we going to pay to react as we deal with the smoke and flames, or are we going to pay to be proactive in protecting our firefighters, protecting our communities, protecting our forests and strengthening our economy?”

It’s a refrain Washington lawmakers have heard before, including from Franz’ predecessor, Peter Goldmark: Pay more upfront to prevent fires and catch them when they’re small, and save money later on fighting out-of-control blazes.

This time, however, Franz and others are proposing a new, dedicated source of funding to pay for those preparations and investments — something she says would revolutionize how the state approaches its increasingly severe wildfire seasons. Longer and more destructive fire seasons are becoming common not just because of drier weather and warming temperatures, she said, but also because of the unhealthy condition of Washington’s forests.

Under the plan Franz is championing, the state would increase the tax on certain insurance premiums to pay for wildfire suppression, prevention and forest health projects. Those efforts would include tree thinning and prescribed burns designed to clear out brush and diseased trees that are more likely to catch fire.

The proposal would raise the tax on premiums for property and casualty insurance, which include policies that protect people's homes and cars. The rate increase, from 2 percent to 2.52 percent, would generate an estimated $62.5 million per year.

That money would be enough to nearly double the state’s full-time firefighting staff, Franz said, as well as pay for a plan to restore 1.25 million acres of unhealthy forests over the next 20 years. Her office estimated that the tax increase would cost the average household less than $2 extra per month.

The idea has a fair amount of support, including from Democratic leaders in the state Senate, who have included it in their proposed two-year budget.

But insurance companies are opposing the plan, saying it’s unfair to shift the cost of maintaining public lands onto insurers and their customers.

“It is a new and large tax increase specifically on property and casualty insurance policies, the cost of which would ultimately be paid by consumers,” said Kenton Brine, the president of the NW Insurance Council. “Fighting wildfires is a societal cost. Why are we singling out property and casualty insurance companies and our customers to pay those costs differently than we have done before?”

Supporters of the plan say increasing taxes on those policies makes sense, since the goal is to help protect people's cars, homes and other property, while reducing insurance payouts after fires hit. Brine said too many other types of policies would be affected, including liability insurance and medical malpractice insurance.