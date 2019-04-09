How a Seattle solar entrepreneur first saw the light in rural Kenya

We have three [international] projects that we're looking at. One is in Kenya, and that's for pumping water from a river to a boarding school. Then we've got a school in Haiti, an elementary school that I'd love to put a solar system on. And I'm working with another group in Haiti, this space in Port-au-Prince where young entrepreneurs can meet and have access to computers, networks, whatever. Again due to the power outages there, we're trying to get something set up for them. And then, of course, there's the Puerto Rico project, which I'm working on with [my partner in Solarize Puerto Rico] Mark Mendez. We're actually going there in May. That's on a school.

For a lot of this, we're focusing on resilience. If there is another hurricane, these places can be not only just a school, but a relief center where they can have power for communication. We're trying to make these places where we’re implementing solar so that not only is it going to help one individual, but the school at large and the parents and the community at large, and the parents can use the spaces during outages.

Having been on the other side of things, being able to actually do something even as a very small company made me make it a point that once a year we need to be able to give back to our communities in a way that is resilient and renewable and going a long way.

I think there's a lot of work to be done with solar accessibility. You look at how much of it has been deployed, yet we're still a ways [to go]. Solar's always been looked at as this expensive, unknown product, you know? I think it’s been huge for me to try to make it accessible and affordable, and getting the information out there, even to folks with homes who are lower income, that it is still a viable option. It's an investment, yes, but it has its paybacks.

Solar is very reliable — it hardly ever breaks down. We've got panels around from the ’70s still working, so you can imagine. There are no moving parts — with wind turbines, you have to grease them, and it might not be a windy day. With solar, you're almost guaranteed that there will be daylight the next morning. So there's that to it. And it's super passive: We already have sitting, idle roofs, why not make them do something? And the fact that there are no emissions to it, I think that's huge. So I think the reliability and low-maintenance aspect of it makes it a really sound form of energy.

Solar in Seattle is a great option. You look at the top two leaders in technology, the first is Germany. Germany's cloudier than Seattle. We have such long spring, summer and fall days. In the summer, those three months, the sun is out and not down until after 8. The way most systems work is during those three seasons,they generate more power than the business or the home actually needs. So that excess from those times in the year is stored in the grid where [homes and businesses] can use it come December and January.

We have homes that are fully solar powered in Seattle. Electricity does not like heat, so there's more resistance to how electricity travels in hotter climates than in a cool climate. [On] a clear winter day here, although it's 20 degrees but sunny, a solar panel could get more power than a 120-degree day in Arizona. Cool is good for electricity.

Edwin Ngugi Wanji, center, teaches a group of kids from the Lake City Young Leaders program about how to work a solar panel at the Lake City Community Center on April 1. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

There's a lot of desire for solar energy in Kenya [now], mostly out of sheer energy savings. I think in some of these countries, the cost for electricity is still very high. This is definitely more accessible and also you're talking about the equator, where you've got really good sunlight, so you're seeing a lot more desire for it.

For a lot of communities there, it's a far-out, out-of-pocket cost. But always, I feel like more education can always be applied there to enable people with information and let them know this is an option.

That's always kind of part of why I've opted to work more with schools. I feel like more children, if they see that, “Oh, our school used to run on solar,” most likely by the time they own their own house or own their own business, it becomes common practice. Like, “Hey, it's there, it worked, so why can't I use it when I'm building a house?” For that generation, it'll be easier to adapt to it versus an older generation, for which certain other sources of energy became the norm: “This is how we do things, and we're sticking with it.”