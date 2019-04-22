How a wildfire ecologist left the rural South to fight fires in the PNW

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

I grew up in a small, small town in Louisiana called Waterproof. My high school was from seventh grade to 12th grade and had 130 students, so my graduating class was 25. We did not have guidance counselors on campus saying, “You know, you should study because you want to go to college.” When you graduate, you pick one of the armed forces: So you go to the Air Force, Navy, Marines and all that stuff.

My goal was to go to the Marines. Fortunately, I did not go. My aunt said I should think about college. And I said, “Well, why would I go to college?” Especially when I really did not like high school. But I took her advice. I went to undergrad in Baton Rouge at Southern

Morris Johnson, a research fire scientist with the U.S. Forest Service, in Seattle on April 16. Johnson has been with the U.S. Forest Service for 24 years and says that his favorite part of his work is going to active wildfire scenes and helping forest managers understand how field treatments change fire behavior. (Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)

University. I showed up on campus and I did not have a major. But someone told me that there's a new program in the back of campus called urban forestry and they were looking for students.

I go and I was introduced to a U.S. Forest Service liaison officer who was stationed on campus to assist students in getting summer internships with the Forest Service. So they told me about a four-year program and said, “We will give you funding based on your GPA.” I worked hard to keep my GPA up high, and I ended up taking my first summer internship with the government and it was in Prospect, Ore. So one summer night in 1993 or 1992, I got on the Greyhound bus from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Three days later, I was in Medford, Oregon. And then I had a friend to pick me up and he took me to Prospect. That was my introduction to the Forest Service.