Kurt Cobain still belongs to Seattle — 25 years later

There have been other Seattle music stars, but few have been as tied to Seattle in the mind of the popular zeitgeist as Kurt Cobain. Jimi Hendrix was born here, but his music is rarely described as “the Seattle Sound,” and Hendrix had to venture to London to find fame. Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden and a thousand other bands all played a part in our musical revolution, but in the mind of the rest of the world, and on the charts, everyone followed Nirvana.

Kurt Cobain sits on the edge of a bed for a portrait at the Inn at the Market, Jan. 1,1993. (Photo ©️ Charles Peterson)

Almost all the “think” pieces or retrospective news stories looking back on Cobain’s influence will contain the description “Seattle’s Kurt Cobain.” That’s the way the wire service pieces always read, the way the initial obits read. The linkage seems permanent for the city and for Cobain, though he only officially had a home address in Seattle for 13 months, and much of that time was on the road touring.

He spent his first 19 years in Aberdeen and only moved to a Seattle home address in March 1993. He had lived in hotels in the city for several months and in 1992 had purchased a getaway home in Carnation, but rarely spent time there. His first Seattle address was, of all places, a house in Lake City rented for nine months. He and Courtney Love then bought a house in the Denny Blaine neighborhood in January 1994 for $1.3 million. Cobain died there, committing suicide in a greenhouse above a detached garage, unpacked moving boxes strewn throughout their home. The park next to his home on Lake Washington Boulevard is as close as it comes to a Seattle memorial, and that’s where fans usually gather on anniversaries. They will do so again today.

Another irony is that even for Kurt Cobain, Seattle was too expensive a city, prefame. He couldn’t afford $137.50 rent for an Olympia apartment he shared with a girlfriend, and when they broke up he truly struggled. He worked as a part-time janitor and had other odd jobs while doing his music. Eventually, Nirvana was signed to a major label record deal and he went to Los Angeles in the spring of 1991 to record Nevermind. When he returned home to Olympia, he found all his belongings on the curb, as he’d been evicted. After recording an album that would go on to sell 25 million copies — which no one knew would happen at the time — Cobain then slept the next few days in his car.

Just driving to Seattle from Olympia was often a financial hurdle Cobain couldn’t manage. I read through all of Cobain’s journals and diaries, many of which are unpublished, and Seattle is mentioned often, long before he moved to the city. He wrote numerous bio sheets for Nirvana, and in almost all, he tried to connect himself to Seattle (usually by claiming the band was “from the outskirts of Seattle”). He also complained about how pricey Seattle was, and how much it cost to drive to Seattle from Olympia. In one unmailed letter to Dale Crover of the Melvins, Cobain wrote he had planned to drive to Seattle for a Melvins show, but in the end, he just couldn’t afford the gas. as he had found only one other person to split costs with. “It would be too fucking expensive” with only one passenger, he wrote. Back in those days, gasoline was less than a dollar a gallon.

Finally, Nirvana began to get some attention in Seattle clubs and, at first, the band made gas money and then eventually a profit of a few hundred dollars a night. In another unmailed letter, to a friend from high school, Cobain boasted, “We are becoming very well-received in Seattle…. Promoters call us up to see if we want to play, instead of us having to hound people for shows. It’s now just a matter of time for labels to hunt us down, now that we’ve promoted ourselves pretty good by doing small remote tours.” Nirvana was signed to Sub Pop, released a single, then an album, and by 1990 its Seattle club shows were selling out, which is what attracted a major label to them.

Another myth around the “Seattle’s Kurt Cobain” line is that as late as 1990, Nirvana was still not thought of as the biggest band in Seattle, or even on the Sub Pop label (Mudhoney held those reins). It took Nirvana touring college towns and touring Europe for the band to get some traction. Cobain also began to write pop-oriented songs like “Sliver” and “Lithium.”

Nevermind came out in September 1991 but didn’t hit the top of the charts nationally until four months later. It was an immediate hit in Seattle once station KNDD played “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” But it was truly MTV that broke Nirvana wide when the video of that song made the album and Cobain famous.

There is no song more closely associated with Seattle than “Teen Spirit,” but even this song has a tenuous actual connection to the city and much mythology. Cobain wrote the song in Olympia, Nirvana first played it at a rehearsal in Tacoma and Nirvana recorded it at a studio in Van Nuys, California.