Seattle poet proves well versed with $100K prize

The El Salvador-born, Seattle-based poet won the prestigious fellowship — which bestows a $100,000 grant — for an upcoming project called One River, A Thousand Names. She will convene poetry workshops and readings along the course of the Columbia River, from its entrance into Washington in the northeast corner of the state to the southwest, where it tumbles into the sea. It’s a poetic concept based in the concrete reality that while opportunities for poetry are everywhere, outside the Puget Sound region there exist far fewer points of poetry contact.

“It seemed like the perfect way of visiting, and writing poetry, and convening fellowship and community in rural places, in places we don’t hear a lot about,” said Castro Luna, reached by phone in Spokane, where she was participating in the Get Lit Festival. Her project will include eight or nine stops along the Columbia, culminating at the mouth of the river in Ilwaco. In the course of the journey, she plans to work with local poets, as well as Native and Latino youth.

“This river has been life giver and nourisher of human and non human life for thousands of years,” Castro Luna added via email. “Native peoples lived and flourished on its shores thousands of years before any dam choked its flow. There is much loss along its path and change as well as future. Imagine all the names the river has been called over its history, the place names it has been given and all of those names uttered privately in people’s hearts and minds. The idea is to work with communities of today who live along the river and capture their stories through poems.”