Seattle’s biggest Prince fan makes a pocket-size replica

“Prince is infinitely inspirational,” Gua says. “He provides a never-ending fount of source material.”

Prince heads (which Gua sculpts from Sculpey clay) in various states of creation. (Photo by Matt McKnight/Crosscut)

Unlike his idol, who was 5 feet, 2 inches, Gua is tall, made even taller by his upward swoosh of thick black hair featuring a pronounced white streak. He jokes that while most action figures are ⅙ human scale, LPP is likely ⅕ scale because the singer was such a compact powerhouse.

On a recent rainy Friday in his home studio on Seattle’s Beacon Hill, Gua opens a doll closet packed full of hand-sewn miniature Prince outfits — the cloud suit, the “LoveSexy” jacket, the shiny purple pants — stored in chronological order. From under his work table, he pulls out clear storage boxes revealing more tiny clothes, organized by color: white, black, multi. There is only one LPP body, a traditional “ball joint doll” that Gua has customized to Prince’s proportions, but he constantly changes the outfits, the body hair (made of fuzz from black cashmere socks) and the oversized head (made of Sculpey clay).

“Some people might find this morbid,” he says, holding a box of five Prince heads in various states of completion. He meticulously carves the clay, styles doll wigs and facial hair, creates teeth and paints facial features to capture Prince’s expression — sultry, smiling or midsong. “The most challenging part,” Gua says, “Is infusing him with life.”

Gua first discovered Prince at age 13, when he was an awkward student at Tyee High School in SeaTac. “I was a geeky art kid, uncomfortable in my own skin,” Gua recalls. “Then I discovered this guy, flying his freak flag, walking around in ruffles — he was so weird, so different and so confident about it. It was life changing for me.”

When his older sister took him to a Prince concert at the Tacoma Dome in 1985, it sealed his devotion. The 1988 LoveSexy concert at The Coliseum earned a rave review from Gua in the Tyee school newspaper.

His studio is adorned with Prince paintings and drawings from those teen years — when he was already exaggerating the star’s soulful eyes and elaborate costumes.

But Prince wasn’t Gua’s first prince. He remembers an early obsession with Tutankhamen, which prompted his first-ever handmade art object: a cardboard reproduction of King Tut’s tomb that he buried in his mother’s flower bed. “It disappeared in a matter of days,” he says, “which, as a 7 year old, I attributed to the curse of the mummy, but was in reality the annoyance of the mommy.”

He was also a huge Star Wars fan, and has several collections of vintage action figures to prove it. Multiple Luke Skywalkers, Obi Wan Kenobis and Chewbaccas look down from high shelves in his studio, watching as Gua creates each new LPP. “I remember asking my mom to sew outfits for my action figures,” he says. “So maybe that’s where it started."