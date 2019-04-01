Taking sides in Washington's debate over lower-carbon transportation

For 12 years, Thompson has ushered trucks up and down this well-traveled road, sending wine along the West Coast.

“We’re truly from vineyard to table for the wine industry,” he said.

One major expense: fuel, Thompson said. The company has about 20 trucks and 40 trailers.

He’s worried a proposal by state lawmakers in Olympia that aims to limit greenhouse gas emissions could drastically increase those fuel costs, like rising costs he’s noticed in California.

“We manage things very tightly. We have real-time fuel data, so I can tell exactly what fuel mileage each truck is getting right then and there,” Thompson said.

Washington lawmakers are developing a low-carbon fuels standard. If signed into law, new rules would limit the amount of carbon coming out of car and truck tailpipes. Backers say it’s necessary to combat climate change. Critics say it will increase the price at the pump, although some lawmakers say dramatic price increases are not certain.

The bill would reduce a vehicle’s carbon pollution by 10 percent below 2017 levels by 2028. It would continue to reduce carbon pollution to 20 percent below 2017 levels by 2035.

It would allow companies to use any technology that best fits their needs to reach carbon reduction goals – from biodiesel to fuel made from pulp mill waste to natural gas from dairy digesters.

Lobbyists for the trucking industry said there are already efforts in place to reduce pollutants from semitrucks.

Thompson said he’s worked hard to make his trucks more environmentally friendly: super-efficient engines, specially rated tires, updated emissions control systems. That’s why he said a low-carbon fuel standard isn’t necessary.

“We basically talk within the industry that the exhaust coming out of the truck is actually cleaner than the air that went into it,” Thompson said.