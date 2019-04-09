These Seattle City Council candidates want Kshama Sawant's seat

Four years later, Sawant is running for a third term. Challengers are lining up, gambling that the ground in Seattle — and specifically in and around Capitol Hill and the Central District in District 3 — has shifted enough to leave her vulnerable.

With over 50 candidates vying for seven city council seats, this year's election is going to be raucous. Public approval of the council is down and conversations about homelessness and housing have grown vitriolic. Four council members have already opted out of seeking re-election.

Even within this environment, the District 3 race stands out. Love her or hate her, Sawant has done more to remake the image of the once docile city council than any other elected official. Rather than handshake deals with colleagues, she prefers mobilizing her vocal supporters to create outside pressure. It's an approach that doesn't often get Sawant everything she wants, but has undoubtedly pushed the council toward conversations around taxes and landlord regulation it may not have had otherwise.

Those running to replace her vary widely — with some saying Seattle has grown too fast, others saying the city must grow faster to keep up with the population. But they share in common one goal: unseating Sawant.

On Tuesday, another candidate entered the race with a variation on that message. Seattle School Board member Zachary DeWolf declared his candidacy for Sawant’s seat — armed with the endorsements of council members Teresa Mosqueda and Lorena González. An increasingly well-recognized face in Seattle's political and community organizations — including as a program manager with King County's homelessness prevention organization All Home and as president of the Capitol Hill Community Council — DeWolf is running on a progressive platform that includes a call for more spending on homelessness, while reaching out in a divided city and including more Seattleites in the political process.

"I truly believe that when we come together, when we think about solutions creatively and we have some hard conversations with our neighbors, they tend to show up and understand that the higher commitment is to helping their neighbors," he said in an Uptown coffee shop last Friday.

Although DeWolf himself did not say so directly, his call for conversation and collaboration touches on what a number of Sawant’s challengers see as a weakness: her commitment to her District 3 constituents. As district-based representation has come into sharper focus since 2015, responsiveness and attention to street-level issues have become a cudgel for Sawant's opponents as they seek to cast her as both removed from the nitty-gritty of granular governing and beholden to her party, Socialist Alternative.

Sawant disputes this characterization, saying she often hears from constituents that her office is the only one that listens. "I honestly don't know what to make of it because it doesn't have any shred of reality," she told Crosscut last week.

Still, it's one of several — sometimes conflicting — narratives she will be fighting through the course of the election and one that the growing list of wannabe council members in District 3 will likely focus their energy on.