WA at the center of standoff between asylum seekers, Trump administration

At the time, public outrage had reached a fever pitch after thousands of parents had been separated from their children at the southern border under President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy, which sought to criminally prosecute anyone who crosses the border without documentation. In response to the backlash, the administration eventually reunited some parents with their children. Here in Washington, Padilla was the first.

Now, she and several other mothers who were detained in Washington are at the center of a national fight that could decide the fate of thousands of immigrants seeking asylum, while also pitting the Trump administration against a federal court in Washington state.

Padilla’s case stems from the experiences that followed her illegal entry into the U.S. After crossing the border last May, Padilla was detained and separated from her son. Six weeks later, she was interviewed by an asylum officer and found to have a credible fear of returning back to her native Honduras. She was granted a bond hearing only after she filed a lawsuit against the administration. After paying an $8,000 bond, she was released from the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma. In mid-July, she was reunited with her son. She currently lives in the Pacific Northwest as she awaits for her immigration case to proceed.

The current lawsuit, brought forward by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, initially challenged the legality of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy and family separation. It now questions the federal government’s practice of prolonging an asylum seeker’s detention by failing to promptly provide credible-fear interviews and bond hearings.



At the beginning of April, Padilla and her fellow plaintiffs scored a victory. Judge Marsha J. Pechman handed down a decision in the case in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, saying that it is up to the Department of Homeland Security to present a reason that an asylum seeker should be denied bond — such as concerns that the migrant poses a danger to the community or is a flight risk.

In her ruling, Pechman noted that many asylum seekers have “been found to have a credible fear of injury or death” and should not be forced to choose between giving up their asylum claim for fear of a prolonged detention or allowing themselves to be deported.

“The Constitution does not require these plaintiffs to endure such a no-win scenario,” Pechman wrote.

Pechman ruled that asylum seekers should be given credible-fear interviews within 10 days and bond hearings within seven days of requesting them. She gave the government 30 days to implement her order.

But before that 30 days were up, U.S. Attorney General William Barr directed immigration judges to deny migrants seeking asylum the opportunity to a bond hearing. According to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), about half of bond motions are granted. Under Barr’s order, undocumented immigrants seeking asylum would be held indefinitely — throughout their immigration proceedings. Barr gave the Department of Homeland Security 90 days to implement his new procedure.

Now lawyers for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project are asking Judge Pechman to make sense of the conflict between Barr’s order and the court decision.

Immigration advocates fear that, under Barr’s ruling detention, bed space will grow even scarcer because individuals seeking asylum will be held for months or even years as they wait for their immigration cases to play out. Approximately 50,233 migrants are currently in detention, about 5,000 more than the congressionally mandated limit. The Department of Homeland Security can grant detainees parole, but has increasingly held back from doing so.