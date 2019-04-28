WA lawmakers race to pass budget, stave off school cuts

A flurry of votes took place overnight between Saturday and Sunday, as lawmakers raced to complete their work before the end of the Legislature’s 105-day session.

On top of a new two-year budget, legislators were also furiously working to reach a deal on a bill that would relax limits on local school district property-tax levies. Those limits, which lawmakers approved two years ago as part of a landmark school-funding overhaul, have caused some districts to say they don’t have enough money to avoid layoffs and budget cuts this year.

What was clearly dead: A proposed tax on capital gains, which would affect profits from selling stock and bonds.

Both the House and Senate — each with healthy Democratic majorities — floated versions of a capital-gains tax this year. But the tax, which opponents have decried as an unconstitutional tax on income, failed to make it into the final budget deal lawmakers released on Saturday.

Senate Democrats had originally suggested using capital-gains tax revenue to reduce taxes elsewhere, separately from their main budget. But with the clock ticking on Sunday, Senate Majority Andy Billig, D-Spokane, said there wasn’t enough support for that tax-relief idea, either.

“It doesn’t feel like the votes are there,” Billig said Sunday.

As for the plan to lift the levy lid for local school districts, Billig said he was optimistic a deal would come together Sunday. He said that would mean legislators would go home on time, without having to convene an overtime session.

“The goal is to get done before midnight,” Billig said around noon.

Legislators also were considering whether to pass Initiative 1000, which would reverse a statewide ban on affirmative action. As of Sunday afternoon, though, it wasn’t clear whether or not the measure would come up for a vote.

The budget agreement that Senate and House leaders unveiled Saturday would reform the state’s mental health system, in part by establishing more options for treating people in their communities, rather than at the troubled Western State Hospital in Lakewood. The two-year spending plan would also finish the phase-in of the state’s plan to fully fund public schools, which the Legislature approved two years ago to comply with a court order to amply fund K-12 education.

All told, legislators have agreed on more than $830 million in increased taxes over two years, though only a little more than half of that would go toward supporting the operating budget. The remaining $376 million would come from increasing taxes on big tech companies — including Amazon and Microsoft — and some service businesses to help pay for higher education programs.

About $244 million of the new revenue going toward the operating budget would come from establishing a graduated real-estate excise tax, which would raise taxes on sales of real estate priced at $1.5 million or above. The increased tax rate would apply only to the portion of the selling price above $1.5 million; meanwhile, people selling homes priced at $500,000 or under would get a tax cut. An even higher tax rate would apply to sales of homes priced above $3 million.

Another $133.2 million would come from increasing taxes on large banks.

Other new revenue would come from taxing vapor products, as well as narrowing the sales tax exemption for out-of-state shoppers, such as people from Oregon who come to shop in Washington. Travel agents and tour operators also would be taxed at a higher rate under the plan.

Republicans over the weekend criticized the total spending level in the budget, as well as its reliance on increased taxes. The new two-year budget, which lawmakers are expected to approve Sunday without amendments, would spend about 17 percent more than the state’s previous two-year budget.

“That’s enormous growth,” state Sen. John Braun of Centralia, the ranking Republican on the Senate budget committee.

State Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn and the House Republican budget leader, also criticized how the budget came together at the last minute, leading to lawmakers taking several votes on big tax bills in the middle of the night or early in the morning.

Democratic leaders, meanwhile, praised the spending plan as one that would invest in the future of Washington state.

For one thing, the budget would add about $155 million more in the next two years to special education, which lawmakers said they failed to fund adequately in in the earlier public-schools plan they approved in 2017.

The budget would also pay for the recommendations of a task force focused on preventing the extinction of orca whales, said Democratic state Sen. Christine Rolfes, the lead Senate budget writer.

A plan to increase taxes on certain insurance premiums — advocated by Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz — isn’t included in the final budget. The tax would have raised about $62.5 million per year for wildfire prevention, firefighting and forest health projects. However, the budget would spend nearly $46 million on those items, a substantial investment compared to some previous years.

An earlier proposal to eliminate the sales tax on feminine hygiene products, such as tampons and menstrual cups, also didn’t make it into the final budget deal. Neither did a plan to get rid of the sales tax on diapers.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who recently launched a campaign for president, told reporters at about midday Sunday that he is “ecstatic” with what the Legislature has accomplished already this year.

Besides coming to a budget deal that Inslee called “a solid plan,” lawmakers also passed Inslee’s proposals to move to 100 percent clean electricity by 2045, as well as to create what he is calling a “public option” for health insurance.

“This is a fantastic step forward for the state, both in education and the environment and a host of those issues that touch our health,” Inslee said about the agreed-upon budget. “… I’m very, very happy about it."

If lawmakers don't finish their work Sunday evening, they may have to go into overtime. That would mean convening a 30-day special session to continue negotiations.