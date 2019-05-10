10 things to do in Seattle

First Thursday art walk in Pioneer Square

The Greatest Show on Earth by Holly Ballard Martz. (Photo courtesy of Method Gallery)

It’s time again for First Thursday art walk in Pioneer Square — so don comfortable shoes and an open mind. (Need a gallery map? Here’s one!) As with every month, there are oodles of options, but here are a few of our must-sees. At Method Gallery, Seattle artist Holly Ballard Martz uses a shock-and-awe approach in The Greatest Show on Earth (through May 25), for which she has tented the entire space in red and white stripes that evoke both the American flag and a circus tent — which sounds about right these days. At Foster White Gallery, the always engaging Dutch-Canadian artist Andre Petterson presents a new show of big, bright mixed media work that seems to reveal an obsession with smashed pianos and splayed keys (through May 25). At Stonington Gallery, Jeffrey Veregge (Port Gamble S’Klallam) shows irresistible pop-concoctions that use Coast Salish formline drawing to illustrate American heroes of flight, including Amelia Earhart, Neil Armstrong, the Wright Brothers and the Tuskegee airmen (through May 31). –B.D.

If you go: Pioneer Square art walk, May 2, hours vary by venue. (Free)