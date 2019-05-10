10 things to do in Seattle

Tayari Jones: An American Marriage

(Photo by Nina Subin)

For six years, the Atlanta-based author Tayari Jones plucked away at a pink Smith-Corona typewriter, writing a love story. The novel she produced — An American Marriage — is set against the particularly cruel landscape of mass incarceration, but Jones does not probe those depths. Instead, she sketches a difficult and complex portrait of Roy Hamilton and Celestial Davenport’s dissolving marriage, the relationship’s status only partly a function of the carceral state and its often unjust power to disrupt and mangle lives. A little over a year into their union, a stranger’s false rape allegations against Roy, and his subsequent incarceration, derail the couple’s future plans together, along with his ascension into the upper realms of Black economic life. As Roy’s horizons narrow, Celestial’s stretch ever wider as she gains attention as an artist known for her intricately woven dolls. The difficult terrain of the novel concerns Roy and Celestial’s obligation to one another. Must Celestial’s devotion to Roy remain steadfast, given the injustice — a sentence of 12 years for a crime he didn’t commit — that he is forced to endure? Or can she, with a clean conscience, continue to spread her wings, even if that means flying away from the vows she made to Roy? While not explicitly a polemical novel, it is impossible to understate the force with which politics frame Roy and Celestial’s predicament. As author Stephanie Powell Watts, writing in the New York Times, has pointed out, “The black body in America can’t escape the scrutiny of the political lens, not entirely.” –Mason Bryan

