11 things to do in Seattle

Ligia Lewis: Sorrow Swag and Minor Matter

For anyone who still thinks arts are isolated from current affairs, consider the case of Ligia Lewis. The performance artist and choreographer — born in the Dominican Republic, raised in the U.S. and based in Berlin — flew a dancer to Seattle to perform the piece Sorrow Swag, specifically written for a male solo dancer. After arriving at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, however, that dancer was detained by U.S. customs agents, questioned, and immediately shipped to Dubai. According to a press release from On the Boards, “The artist in question has performed all over the world, in this and other works,” and all the necessary paperwork for international performance had been completed, but “U.S. Customs & Border Protection questioned the artist’s starring/critical roles, and sufficient recognition of their achievements.” (OTB is keeping the artist’s name private in hopes of reducing further turmoil.) Accordingly, Ligia Lewis is reworking the piece, which she will perform along with her brother, George Lewis Jr., who goes by Twin Shadow. As originally intended, the piece is awash in blue light, and a blue mood. It uses gesture and speech to convey cultural norms — what’s expected and what’s allowed, according to race and gender. While the choreography will be wholly reinvented (now for a Black female and male duo), one suspects the piece’s messages about race, gender and other borders will ring even louder. Also during the weekend, Portland artist Keyon Gaskin will perform another Lewis piece, minor matter, and screenings of the original Sorrow Swag will happen prior to each performance. –B.D.

If you go: On the Boards, May 16-19, times and prices vary.